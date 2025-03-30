High sodium intake linked to increased obesity risk, study finds

While sugary foods are often blamed for the global obesity epidemic, new research suggests that excessive sodium consumption may be another significant contributor. A study presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025) has found a strong link between high sodium intake and both overall and abdominal obesity.

Conducted by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the study analyzed data from over 5,000 adults, assessing their dietary sodium intake and urine sodium concentration in relation to obesity levels. Shockingly, all participants exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommended daily sodium limit of 5 grams.

The findings revealed that individuals with the highest sodium consumption were 4.3 times more likely to be classified as obese and 3.4 times more likely to have abdominal obesity. Among men, those with the highest urine sodium levels were six times more likely to experience general obesity and 4.7 times more likely to have excess abdominal fat.

“Men typically consume larger portions and more sodium-rich foods such as processed meats, bread, and cheese. Despite adjusting for total energy intake, men still showed stronger associations between sodium intake and obesity,” explained Annika Santalahti, one of the researchers.

With obesity already a known risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, the study underscores the need to better understand sodium’s role in weight gain. “These results strengthen the evidence of a connection between sodium intake and obesity, and further research is needed to explore the biological mechanisms behind this link,” Santalahti added.

The findings highlight the importance of reducing sodium consumption alongside limiting sugar intake to combat rising obesity rates worldwide.