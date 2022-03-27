How do I find my life’s calling?

Is there such a thing as life's calling? I want you to get this right: There is no life's calling, but life is calling – both from within and without. Only when you truly respond to the call of life will you know life in its entirety. If life is calling you, you must go towards it with utmost passion and involvement, not with hesitation and calculation.

Problems come when people are passionate in an exclusive way. Living an exclusive existence with very limited involvement will only lead to frustration and pain. One must be absolutely and passionately involved with everything that the five senses can perceive in a given moment. Only when you know unprejudiced and absolute involvement with the universe will you explore, experience, and know the full scope of who you are.

The way life happens is first being, then doing, and then having. But right now, people always think first of having. For example, when you were at a certain stage of life, you may have decided that you want to have a certain kind of life that includes a certain kind of partner, a house, and whatever else. Then you think, "How can I have all this?" The moment you start thinking how to get it, people around you start advising you.

Then you start thinking about becoming a doctor, lawyer, software engineer, or whatever. Once you are in one of these professions for a period of time, you think you have become something, and that is when you start moving against life. You are going the "having-doing-being" way, which leads to an endless pursuit of having. This is the basis of an unfulfilled life.

You must first establish your way of being. Then, whether you get to have what you desire or not, you will still be wonderful. The quality of your life is decided by your way of being. What you get to have is only a question of capability and situations that are conducive. If you make this simple shift to "being-doing-having," then a large part of your destiny will be by your will.