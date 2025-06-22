Humour, heart, and a legacy in the making

One of India’s most iconic digital creators, Bhuvan Bam, has officially completed 10 years of BB Ki Vines, a milestone that marks both a personal victory and a pivotal moment in the evolution of Indian online entertainment. What started in 2015 as a modest experiment using a phone camera in a single room has blossomed into a cultural phenomenon, transforming Bhuvan into a household name and one of India’s most beloved content creators.

To commemorate the occasion, BBKV Productions released an emotional tribute video celebrating the show’s journey and its unforgettable characters. “A journey that has brought so much love, appreciation, growth, and unforgettable characters into our lives… To everyone who’s been a part of this mad, magical ride, thank you for 10 years of faith and showing up,” the post read. Iconic roles like Titu Mama, Sameer Fuddi, and Banchoddas, all portrayed by Bhuvan, have become synonymous with Indian YouTube culture.

Bhuvan himself took to social media to thank his fans with a heartfelt message: “10 YEARS OF BB KI VINES!! A decision that changed my life… put food on my table, gave me shelter and the best supporters! Thanks for sticking by. This is just the beginning. Bohot pyaar karta hoon tum sabse, kya karta hoon?”—a raw and honest reflection on a journey that began with hope and hustle.

Over the past decade, BB Ki Vines has done more than make audiences laugh. It has offered a poignant, humorous lens into middle-class Indian life—from the overbearing but loving parents, to sarcastic friends, to the everyday chaos we all relate to. Through collaborations with Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and consistent creative evolution, Bhuvan has redefined what it means to be a content creator in India.

From YouTuber to singer, actor, and producer, Bhuvan’s journey is a blueprint for aspiring digital storytellers. As BB Ki Vines enters its second decade, fans are eager to see what comes next—because if the past ten years were about creating impact, the next ten are about going global.