Kala Yaatra brings rhythm and grace to Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed an enchanting evening of music and dance as the Kala Yaatra festival unfolded at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Organised by the Guru Kundanlal Gangani Foundation, New Delhi, in collaboration with Parichay Arts Foundation, Hyderabad, the festival celebrated the rich tapestry of Indian classical performing arts.

The evening commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by renowned Kathak maestro Pandit Rajendra Gangani, setting a ceremonial tone for the festival. The musical journey began with a lively Tabla recital by talented young performers Miss Ihaa Gautam, Kuldeep Singh, and Kabir Parihar, all students of the eminent Tabla Guru Fateh Singh Gangani.

Adding to the rhythmic delight, Sangeet Haridas enthralled the audience with a solo Tabla performance, accompanied on the Harmonium by Vinod Gangani. The celebration of classical music continued with a Hawaiian Guitar recital by Jaywant Naidu, opening with a soulful Alaap in Raga Maru Bihag, followed by a lively composition in Drut Teentaal, with Tabla accompaniment by Vijay Panchal and Sangeet Haridas.

The festival concluded on a graceful note with mesmerizing Kathak performances by junior and senior students of Aarti Shankar Sharma, leaving the audience spellbound by the beauty and precision of the classical dance form.

Kala Yaatra in Hyderabad successfully brought together tradition, talent, and the timeless charm of Indian classical arts, offering a memorable evening for connoisseurs and newcomers alike.