Making start-up boutique hotels Insta-worthy destinations

In a crowded hospitality sector with big chains offering luxury and aspiration, starting an independent boutique hotel is a brave step and a risky one. But, if done right it is a huge opportunity. In the current scenario, travellers look increasingly for 'experience' but choose on the basis of photos and videos online while choosing an accommodation. Instagram has become one of the major platforms for this splash.

Boutique properties are a way to create something so beautiful and define success in your own unique style. Keeping in line with the way travellers consume, the class and the exquisite experience that is exclusive needs to be communicated through Instagram more than other social media platforms. Here are things that boutique hotels can do to make their hotels shine on Instagram and gain an edge, says Roop Pratap Choudhary, Executive Director, Noor Mahal and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK).

Establish your brand

A brand is beyond comfort, luxury, logo and colours. It is the personality and identity that differentiates the boutique hotel from competitors. It is important to not just attract potential guests but also strive to create aspirations. It is important to build a unique selling point. The whole packaging needs to be such that the boutique hotel becomes a fascinating option that guests feel they should not miss.

Know your guests

It is important to understand your guests and curate the most customised experience as per their preferences. Syncing the hotel's offering to best suit the taste and expectations of the guests guest a long way in making them feel welcomed. Understand what they prioritise, what they expect and what they desire. Translate the same things through your Instagram to stay connected with them.

Highlight themed spaces

capture beautifully the themed spaces that you have created and share them on Instagram. Highlight not just the space but also encourage guests to share their happy moments enjoying the novelty.

Inspire with food

Food should be delicious but the presentation should be inspiring. Build plates that not only invite appetite but also are photographic delights. Food images are a great share for Instagram, beautiful and interesting plates encourage guests and dinners to also post on Instagram and share their moments with their connections.

Lighting for effect

a very basic yet underrated idea to enhance Instaworthyness is to focus on lighting at the hotel. A professional photoshoot can amplify decor elements by adjusting light and even using extra lights. But, for the photos that guests take need the assistance of good lighting that would give good results. The lighting used to enhance the look of the hotel may not necessarily translate into good lighting for photographs. So make changes to support that requirement.

By following these simple steps, one can easily win the hearts of the new Millennial and Gen Z Guests who are seamlessly setting new rules for Indian Hospitality.