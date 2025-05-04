My spiritual awakening - A journey from anxiety to inner joy

Enlightenment and spiritual awakening are profound experiences that draw the curiosity of many people. When I share that I have been spiritually awakened, it often raises questions. People ask, “Is it true? How did it happen? What was that ‘Aha!’ moment?” Some are intrigued, others skeptical, but the journey to spiritual awakening is not as elusive as it may appear. Anyone with sincere devotion can overcome ignorance, realise the truth, and awaken to a state of enlightenment. My own journey to enlightenment spans four decades—starting with my success as a businessman, accumulating material wealth, then progressing to peace and fulfillment, ultimately transforming into what I now consider the happiest man on earth, living in a state of enlightenment.

By the time I had reached my 20s, I had already witnessed the peak of my business achievements. Initially, I found success in marketing, and later, I made a mark in retail. Everything I touched seemed to turn into success, and I felt I had the Midas touch, creating what seemed like a business revolution. By 25, I was a millionaire, and I became known as the “king of retailing” for bringing modern retail to India. My self-esteem soared, driving me to work even harder, with wealth and growth as my only focus. However, this period of material success was fraught with anxiety, stress, and anger at the slightest setbacks. I was happy, but it was not true happiness—it was a shallow form of pleasure that quickly faded, often replaced by worry and tension.

Then, a significant event changed the course of my life. My spiritual mentor, Dada J P Vaswani, inspired me to look beyond material achievements and turn towards spirituality. At 40, I decided to close my businesses and devote myself to humanitarian and spiritual work. This transition brought me immense contentment, and I began to experience a profound peace—a deeper and more lasting form of happiness. It was this phase of life that laid the foundation for true joy, which came not from external success but from internal fulfillment. My guru, Dada, encouraged me to embark on a quest for the true purpose of existence, which he called a “Talaash.”

On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima in 2012, Dada looked into my eyes and urged me, “Go on a Talaash, a quest for the true purpose of existence.” Though I began this search in 2012, it was not until the same full moon day in 2013 that I wholeheartedly committed to it. As I delved deeper into my quest, I began to uncover truths I had never considered before. One simple realisation struck me: “I am not Ravi; Ravi is just a name.” This sparked a series of reflections on birth, death, life, and the concept of God. It was only in May 2013 that the answers started to emerge, one by one.

I immersed myself in spiritual texts—from the Vedas and Upanishads to the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Bible, and Tattva Bodha—gaining insights from various religious traditions. I went on retreats to remote places in India, Europe, and the Maldives, where I could disconnect from the world and spend hours in deep contemplation. These moments of solitude helped me gather the wisdom that would eventually guide me towards a deeper understanding of existence.

The true turning point came on August 31, 2014, while I was flying from Paris to Bangalore. It was during this flight that I experienced the “Aha!” moment of spiritual awakening. All the realisations I had gathered over the years came together, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, revealing the ultimate truth. In that moment, I felt a surge of happiness and eternal bliss—SatChitAnanda—the state of experiencing bliss through truth consciousness. Everything around me suddenly made sense. I realised that I was not the body, mind, or ego. I was the soul, the Atman, a manifestation of the Supreme Immortal Power, whom we call God. Every being was a part of this divine energy, and in that moment, I understood that the divine essence was present in everything.

My journey to spiritual awakening is a sharing of how the “Aha!” moment unfolded. It describes how my anxieties and negativities transformed into inner peace and joy, and how I transitioned from self-realisation to God-realisation. Today, I live a life filled with everlasting happiness, divine love, and eternal peace, seeing the Supreme in everything that the world calls God.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)