Of monarchy matters and being ‘Dominus Invictus’

Fiction writing is the ultimate test of any author, who has to be proficient not just in story-telling but also bring to life graphically, the milieu in which he wants to posit his theme and how he intends to add value to each of his characters with an identity and persona.

A seasoned storyteller, ghostwriter and an author of more than 15 books (apart from editing a book which went to win the Golden Book Award in Dubai), Vijay Anand Kumar Akunuri stays true to form – holding the reader in a space where suspense meets substance in his recent book.

Palace politics, courtroom intrigues, neighbourhood rivalry and the interplay of characters in this narrative are the expected components, which if presented well, can make for a racy read.

For sure, the 144- page slim volume titled ‘The Silent Guard’ moves at the pace of a bullet train right from the beginning when the drama unfolds with the introduction of the hidden power of a country run by King Aldemar Thorne, who is surrounded by both enemies and friends who covet his position and power.

For lovers of historical fiction, this book may remind them of Hollywood period dramas and closer home, ‘Baahubali’ which successfully revived this genre in Telugu cinema. One of the principal characters can even you search for similarities with ‘Kattappa’ character seen in the same movie.

That said, Anand Kumar sticks to a linear narrative, laces his writing with a very layered description of his characters, situations and its interplay. His writing is not minimalistic but just about enough to make the reader visualise the scene even as he stops short of going a little extra to lace his character with one more adjective or two.

The author has his route map clearly laid out and by keeping his story confined to a handful of characters, he ensures the reader does not get overwhelmed with keeping a mental note of them. In the end, though a fiction reader can guess how things will pan out ultimately to enable a happy ending, Vijay Anand Kumar endeavours well to embellish his tale with vivid descriptions and appropriate, appealing use of the language.

What stands out at the end is the manner in which he draws analogical references to human character and that of a wild animal and how the former can emerge invincible if it tames the beast within. This book is highly recommended for a weekend reading, at one go.