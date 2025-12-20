Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her ‘ghar jaisi chai’, says there’s nothing quite like it

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who returned home after 16 days, seems to be enjoying her homemade tea. The actress took to her social media account to share a picture of a cup of tea and expressed how ‘nothing in the world beats home-made tea.’

She wrote, “Ghar ki chai jaisi koi cheez hi nahi hai,” with a red heart.

The actress is a complete foodie and often shares moments of her bingeing on lipsmacking delicacies on her social media account.

Shraddha, who recently returned home after more than two weeks, was ecstatic and thrilled to meet her fur baby. The actress took to her social media account just recently to share a video of her kissing her furry friend incessantly and expressing her longing in the most adorable way.

Shraddha wrote, "16 days baad 1600 pappis to banti hain (After 16 days, 1600 kisses are allowed)" with the clip.

The actress had introduced her new pet to her social media fam last year after the success of her film "Stree 2".

Introducing her new pet on social media, Shraddha had written, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Meet Miliye ‘Small’. Our new family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai (sic).”

Shraddha is also a pet parent to another fur baby named Shyloh.

On the professional front, Kapoor will be returning to the screen with "Stree 3". The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

She has also been roped in for a biopic on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The forthcoming drama has been named "Eetha".

The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie, Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.



