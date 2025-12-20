Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla surprised to find 'hot black coffee' on a roadside vending machine in Japan

Mumbai: Television star Rubina Dilaik and actor husband Abhinav Shukla, who are on a travelling spree to Japan, were surprised to see a roadside vending machine containing a can of hot black coffee.

Sharing their experience with their fans, Rubina shared a video on her social media account wherein she, along with Abhinav, is seen drinking a can of hot black coffee that they found in a roadside vending machine.

Expressing their sheer excitement, the couple expressed how thrilling it was to find a hot beverage in a vending machine.

Rubina was heard saying, “Japan is way ahead of its time,” as she appreciated the country's technology and services.

The couple who flew to Japan a few days ago have been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos from their trip.

Rubina had recently shared a carousel post on her social media account wherein she shared a few glimpses of her trip.

The candid moment captures how they are soaking in the city’s vibe and travel bliss together. One picture captures the couple soaking in the city’s vibe and travel bliss together.

In another picture, Rubina is seen embracing the Japan chill in a cozy white puffer, layered with a printed scarf and winter boots.

Rubina and Abhinav also shared pictures of their meal indulgence that included a delicious pizza feast, savouring every bite.

On the professional front. Rubina and Abhinav, who were last seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Naga, went on to bag the trophy.



