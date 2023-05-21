Popular Indian romantic resorts to be visited to make your fantasies come true!

Who doesn’t love to spend an ample amount of time with our significant other? It’s time for you to sneak out with your soulmate and explore romantic fantasies by spending time at the resorts to make unforgettable memories. Rashmi Bhumi Reddy lists out the top 10 romantic resorts across India, which offers you the best fantasies of a romantic vacation.



Wildflower Hall

Perched high in the Cedar forests, Wildflower Hall offers you a fantasy romantic vacation in the lap of nature. The Wildflower Hall is a spectacular old property, whose history is much related to the days when the British ruled India.

The speciality of this resort is one can spend a quality amount of time with your soulmate by enjoying the scenic beauty around the resort, and engaging in fun and adventurous activities like trekking, mountain biking, white-water rafting etc.

Location: Charabra, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Price per night: Rs 34,220 onwards

Machan

It is one of the popular eco-resorts in India and is located at a picturesque destination -Lonavala. The resort contains unique tree houses rising at a height of 30 - 45 feet above the forest.

The speciality of this resort is its location - Jambulne, which is considered one of the biological hotspots in the world. So if you are planning to engage in a romantic trip make sure to visit this place to experience the rich biome and incredible stunning views of the valleys.

Location: Lonavala, Maharashtra

Price per night: Rs 12,000 onwards

Oberoi Udaivilas

Popularly known as the “Venice of the East”, the resort gives off the vibe of royal romantic retreats. Sitting along the banks of Lake Pichola, couples can enjoy the royalty of Rajasthani culture along with the comfort of modern amenities. It is one of the best romantic resorts which surpasses our expectations.

The speciality of this place is a private lake-side dinner in the luxurious property is an unforgettable affair.

Location: Badi-Gorela-Mulla Talai Rd, Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Price per night: INR 49,000 onwards

Ri Kynjai

Ri Kynjai also known as the “Serenity by the Lake ‘’ is one of the perfect romantic getaways to spend with your significant other. It assures a captivating experience for lovebirds with its picturesque settings.

The resort’s specialty has a lovely view of Lake Umiam and is dotted by flower beds.

Location: Mniuh Khwan, UCC Road, Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya.

Price per night: INR 9000 onwards

Butt’s Clermont Houseboats

Have you ever dreamt of spending a romantic day in a houseboat? Butt’s Clermont is the perfect place to fulfill that romantic dream of yours. You can enjoy the opulent amenities provided by any resort as well as the spectacular Dal Lake while dwelling in a houseboat.

The speciality of this houseboat is it offers a big hall with a dining area and TV.

Location: Srinagar, Kashmir

Price per night: INR 10,000 onwards

Marari Beach Resort

Marari Beach Resort is a perfect destination for couples who love tropical settings. It is located in Alappuzha, Kerala. The resort features tropical-themed cottages, traditional Kerala houseboats - Kettuvallum and other activities which couples enjoy. The resort is surrounded by beautiful scenery which makes it the perfect destination for nature lovers as well.

The speciality of the resort is the in-house restaurant which serves delicious regional and seafood dishes.

Location: Marari Beach P.O, S.L.Puram, Mararikulam, Kerala

Price per night: INR 21,000 onwards

Mayfair Spa Resort & Casino

Surrounded by the thick green forest along with magnificent views of the mighty Himalayan peaks makes this resort special and an amazing destination for couples. The resort is recognised as a 5-star hotel in the valley of Gangtok.

The resort features modern amenities like a minibar, library, party area and Casino which remains open all the time.

Location: Lower Samdur Block, Ranipool, Gangtok, Sikkim

Price per night: INR 16,000 onwards

Barefoot at Havelock

The resort lies on Havelock Island in the Andamans which is considered a famous vacation destination in India. It is another gateway of romantic fantasy which is located amongst the tropical forests with deep blue water and clear blue sky.

From private seaside meals to a leisurely walk along the shore, you may enjoy a variety of exciting activities with your sweetheart here.

Location: Beach N0. 7, Radhanagar Village, Havelock Island Andaman Islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Price per night: INR 15,000 onwards

Leela Goa Resort

The Leela Goa resort is a riverfront resort which sits amidst the pristine lagoons, tropical gardens and a well-manicured furnished lawn. It is one of the greatest locations to stay overnight and spend time with your significant other.

The speciality of the resort is the extensive grounds that provide a relaxing ambience. It is also accompanied by a stunning sea view that makes you feel close to nature. Furthermore, the resort provides couples with exclusive beach access.

Location: Mobor, opposite Holiday Inn Resort, Cavelossim, Goa

Price per night: INR 16,000 onwards

The Elephant Court

The Elephant Court is located near the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, surrounded by calm and shades of Thekkady. The entire area is scented by the spices of the nearby plantations and the silence is broken by the voices of birds and the rustle of the winds. This blend gives the speciality of the resort.

Moreover, it features a large outdoor swimming pool where you can splash around and cool off. The resort also has plenty of couple-friendly amenities, such as private dining places and bonfire pits.

Location: Thamarakannan Rd, Thekkady, Kumily, Tamil Nadu

Price per night: INR 11,000 onwards