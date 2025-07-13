Prada guilty of ‘art theft’

The beauty of Indian cultural heritage can be seen in everything. From clothes to handbag to artifacts to footwear to fashion sense, Indian style had its own unique matchless mark. Among many other Indian heritage & state of the art handicraft artworks, one such example is the Kolhapuri Chappal.

The hand crafted leather sandals which originated back in 13th century in the village areas of Athani, Ichalkaranji, Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra is among the symbol of rich Indian craftsmanship. These adorable vegetable tanned buffalo footwear’s were naturally dyed, hand stitched and known for their durability. From excellent artisan craftsmanship to a true fashion statement, this footwear has been serving as an Indian pride legacy since last many centuries.

This is the only reason why Government of India has bestowed Geographical Indicator (GI tag) mark to these unique indigenously Indian curations for the purpose of their unique resemblance in the world. But ever since these indigenous footwear legacy struck in the controversy with International Italian Brand Prada, it is unfortunate that global brands like Prada who recently copied the Kolhapuri Chappal style in their Men's summer fashion collectibles, failed to credit this Indian origin traditional footwear an inspiration. When the world loves embracing Indian arts & its cultural collectibles, why they fail to credit India as its inspiration. Kolhapuri chappal is not only a Maharashtrian pride; instead an Indian pride too, and is definitely not a Prada's art. Prada must apologize

Indian Kolhapuri chappal makers, for stealing and over-pricing their state of the art Chappal design, without crediting them.

If brands can credit Michelangelo, Italian, Greek, and Vermeer or graffiti makers as an inspiration for classic design in their lifestyle or fashion collectibles ranges, then why can't they equally credit & appreciate Indians too for our unique & indigenous rich cultural items & artifacts. The Italian fashion house Prada Milano until credit India, must be stated as an Indian art thief. Prada's must apologize for stating Indian Kolhapuri chappal as their unique leather footwear. It is appreciable that today many Indians have awareness about how international brands are copying so local collection, and falsely claim them as their own.

To the welcoming point, many Indians come in support of these local Kolhapuri makers too. We must boycott Prada and support the local cause for the effective survival of this heritage craftsmanship.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur