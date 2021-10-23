Ramanuja, Guru, Acharya and God

The idea of statue of Equality was conceived by Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy after great thought. He felt that it was time to tell the world that God was universal and that one should shed his ego. Jeeyar Swamy felt that there was need to explain the supreme importance of purity of mind and deed and in this Kali Yuga, when all other efforts are of no use, it is the great Guru Ramanujacharya's teachings that shows us the true path for salvation.



Jeeyar Swamy explaining the greatness of Sri Ramanujacharya narrates a story which clearly shows that God is One.

The temple town of Thiru Narayanapuram (Melkote) Located in Mandya District, 35 km north of Srirangapatna on the banks of the Cauvery, at the foot of Yadava Giri, Thiru Narayana Perumal temple dates back to the Kretha Yuga and is referred to as Dakshina Badri. Thiru Narayanapuram is one of the four famous Swayambu Kshetrams, the other three being Srirangam, Kanchipuram and Tirupati.

The utsava deity Rama Priyan got the name thanks to Ramanuja. The idol was taken away by a Sultan and the preceptor went in search of it. The Sultan displayed several idols and asked him to identify Rama Priyan. A puzzled Ramanuja called, "Adiyen, Vaareer En Selva Pillai." The Lord, as a baby, ran up and sat on Ramanuja's lap. As per his promise, the Sultan gave away the idol to Ramunajacharya. He brought it back to Melkote and installed the idol in the temple.

The daughter of the then Sultan of Delhi, was intensely attached to the deity. When the deity was returned, Sultan's daughter who missed Perumal travelled all the way to Melkote. The thought of separation led to her passing away on the spot. Ramanujacharya drew an analogy with Goda Devi, who united with Lord Ranganatha in a similar fashion. The Sultan's daughter was named "Bibi Nachiyar" and her statue was installed and worshipped in the precincts of the temple.











