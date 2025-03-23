Red Lorry Film Festival 2025 kicks off in style at Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex

The second edition of BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival, presented by BookAChange and the BookMyShow Foundation, began with a grand celebration at Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad, bringing together film lovers, legendary filmmakers, and classic cinema. The opening day was a perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary storytelling, featuring iconic screenings, insightful masterclasses, and tributes to cinematic excellence.

Under the prestigious 'Legacy Talks' section, audiences were treated to the 1955 Telugu classic 'Missamma', starring N.T. Rama Rao and Savitri. Hollywood enthusiasts were captivated by screenings of 'Anora', 'Lee', 'To Die Alone', 'Locked', and 'The Last Show Girl', while Bollywood fans relished classics like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Deewaar', Dev Anand's 'Jewel Thief', Sridevi's 'Mom', and Sunny Deol's 'Ghatak', which had a special theatrical re-release.

The festival was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony led by Ramesh Prasad, producer and owner of Prasad Studios and Prasads Multiplex. Paying homage to his late father, filmmaker L.V. Prasad, he introduced ‘Missamma’ and shared heartfelt anecdotes about preserving cinema’s rich legacy. His masterclass, ‘Carrying the Legacy’, provided insights into blending classic storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Adding to the discourse, renowned casting director Tess Joseph (‘Life of Pi’, ‘Lion’) conducted a masterclass on the evolution of casting and the impact of globalization on storytelling. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s cult thriller ‘Kshana Kshanam’ (1991), featuring Venkatesh and Sridevi, was screened under the ‘Legacy Rewind’ category, celebrating its lasting influence on crime dramas. Emerging filmmakers also took center stage, with the debut director of ‘Four on Eleven: The Fading Glory of Parsi Cricket’ sharing insights on the challenges of making a first feature film. Additionally, the festival hosted a special song launch for the upcoming film ‘Chaaurya Paatam’, featuring Indhra Ram, Rajeev Kanakala, and Payal Radhakrishna, generating excitement among attendees.

The opening day concluded with a screening of Krishna Vamsi’s award-winning ‘Chandamama’, followed by an engaging discussion with actors Shiva Balaji and Navadeep, highlighting the collaboration between directors and performers in shaping powerful narratives. With such a stellar start, the Red Lorry Film Festival 2025 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, packed with more iconic screenings, thought-provoking discussions, and celebrations of storytelling at its finest.