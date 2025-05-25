Resonating with souls of readers

Henry Louis Vivian Derozio, RN Tagore, Aurobindo, Nissim Ezekiel, Kamala Das, and Arbind Kumar Choudhary are widely recognised as the founding fathers of Indian English poetry. In the book ‘Phrasal Movement in Indian English Poetry’, Prof. NDR Chandra draws our attention to the soul-stirring words of Choudhary, whose deep engagement with various forms of versification and clusters of phrasal passages has established what is known as ‘The Phrasal School of Poetry.’ This has earned him the titles of not only the Quatrain Master but also the Phrasal King in Indian English literature.

Flipping through the pages, we discover numerous poetic schools and literary movements flourishing over time. Yet, the distinctive clusters of phrasal passages spreading their unique fragrance in Choudhary’s poetry have persuaded many critics and readers to crown him the Phrasal King of Indian English poetry. His devoted followers passionately advocate for the Phrasal Movement, recognising its significance in contemporary literature. The phrasal aroma wafting through his poems warms the hearts of many, and the intensity of this fragrance has created a new school of poetry — widely acknowledged as The Phrasal School of Poetry. Esteemed critics such as Prof. Chandra have given full credit to Choudhary for this innovation. Prof. RA Singh recognises the creation of the Phrasal Movement, while Prof. Mahendra highlights the whirlwind impact of the phrasal style all around.

Several critics have deeply inhaled the phrasal fragrance adorning Choudhary’s works and express their admiration with wholehearted ease. Eminent literary scholars like Prof. SM Pahadia have become ardent admirers of his phrasal passages, while Prof. S Choudhary passionately praises his proverbial expressions. As these critics explore the innovative features in his verses, they lavish profound admiration on a poet who has revolutionised Indian English poetry.

The twelve scholarly critical essays included in this book richly explore the various innovative poetic tools employed by Choudhary. His recognition as one of the leading literary luminaries is widely accepted globally. A group of poetry enthusiasts identify romantic elements in his work, particularly noting the vivid picturisation reminiscent of Keats, affectionately calling him the Indian Keats of English poetry.

Reading Choudhary’s poems, one also detects the influence of Spenserian poetic hues throughout his verses. The frequent use of phrasal words, especially in plural form within his quatrains, creates fertile literary ground, securing his firm place in the ethereal realm of poetry. His exploration of new versification styles marks him as a high watermark poet in Indian English literature. The seamless blend of Indian, Greek, and Roman mythological themes in his work is unparalleled in Indian English poetry. Readers can also observe the satirical tone that occasionally emerges in his verses. The abundance of phrasal passages flowing from one to another makes him the undisputed phrasal champion in this literary domain. The beauty of his poetry lies in its simplicity and sublimity, which deeply resonates with the souls of readers.