Shower of Grace

When the sky begins to speak, it is a time for all life, especially human beings, to listen, because if this interaction between the boundless space and the limited entity of this planet does not occur, this limited entity of a planet would not perpetuate beyond a certain point. The monsoon is a phenomenon we would have experienced as one of the most intense things happening on the planet if only we did not know how to construct buildings. If you had to sit out somewhere, your experience of the monsoon would be very different. Sitting inside a shelter takes away that intimacy with the most significant phenomenon that happens on this planet.

This cycle of water rising up into the skies and coming down upon us is just one aspect of the rain. Apart from that, this pouring down of water is a time when the earth kind of gets itself into a more integrated contact with the rest of the existence. This contact is there all the time, but when this transaction happens, there is a certain receptivity in the earth which human beings have always used for their benefit. If you lived out without shelter or if you had to produce your own food – I don't mean in the kitchen or in the super market – your ears, eyes and nostrils would always be aimed towards the rain – when is it going to rain? When people live outdoors, "Is the storm coming or not?" is always the most important thing about anything that you do. In fact, if you want to fly, even today, though our jets fly with the brutal force of jet power, no pilot will ever ignore a storm.

So e, if you had to do anything outdoor, always you would be attuned to this aspect. It is not just about water and you getting wet. It is about the earth being in a more intimate mbrace with the rest of the existence. The cosmic reverberance is not seasonal, it is there always, but when it rains, the earth becomes far more receptive. To notice this also you must live out. If you live outdoors, when the first rain comes you would see how life responds to this rain. The next morning you just walk on the field or in the forest and see how many new things are happening. It is unbelievable. Many things that you thought were dead, they all come alive the next morning.

So the cosmic grace, or any grace in whatever form, is not seasonal. One who has a longing to grow has to ensure that his receptivity is also always. Then he grows rapidly. Otherwise he will grow seasonally. By the time the next season comes, he could have again rolled back. We cannot keep it raining all the time, but you can be receptive all the time. In wakefulness and in sleep one can be receptive.