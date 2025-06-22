Simran Choudhary’s new song ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ is an empowering anthem for the unheard

Independent music composer and singer Simran Choudhary has struck a powerful emotional chord with her newly released track ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’, a fusion of folk nostalgia and modern pop storytelling. Described as a vibrant blend of sass, soul, and sheer narrative strength, the song aims to give a voice to every girl who has ever felt unheard or sidelined.

Simran, who wears multiple hats as the writer, composer, and lead performer, once again proves she’s the leading force in her own creative journey. Her latest single, dropped just ahead of World Music Day, carries an infectious beat and message that is resonating widely with audiences.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Simran said, “We’ve all had that one person who just won’t listen, no matter how much you love them. This song is my way of saying, ‘Fine, don’t listen—just know I’ll still have the last word. And I’ll sing it.’”

The track, which merges traditional folk rhythms with a contemporary sonic palette, is built around heartbreak—but not the kind that wallows. Instead, ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ is a bold musical shrug that turns emotional silence into an empowering anthem. “It’s for every girl who’s ever felt invisible. Don’t be disheartened. Own your story. The mic is still in your hand,” Simran added.

Known for her earlier viral hits like ‘Aje Na Jaa’ and ‘Reh Le Mere Kol’, Simran is steadily building her own space in the independent music scene—one that blends cultural roots with global appeal. She’s becoming a genre unto herself: personal, poetic, yet widely relatable.

The song’s official preview was hosted at the Meta office, marking a significant milestone in Simran’s musical journey and highlighting the industry’s recognition of her unique artistic voice.

Whether you’re healing from heartbreak, reclaiming your strength, or simply moving on with grace, ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ is more than a song—it’s a personal power play. As Simran puts it best: “Sometimes, you just have to hit play, fix your eyeliner, and move on with the beat.”