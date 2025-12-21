Soulful jazz resonates at Qutub Shahi Tombs

Hyderabad witnessed an enchanting confluence of history and music as Goethe Zentrum, in collaboration with Telangana Tourism, hosted the Stephan Mattner Quartett, ZOOM, at the iconic Qutub Shahi Tombs. The evening brought soulful jazz to the city’s heritage heart, creating an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

The quartet, comprising Stephan Mattner on saxophone, Philipp Van Endert on guitar, Sebastain Rather on bass, and Jo Beyer on drums, delivered a performance that was both technically brilliant and emotionally evocative. Against the backdrop of the tombs, Mattner’s saxophone soared with bold improvisations, alternating between meditative melodies and dynamic expressions that captivated the audience. His music seemed to converse with the centuries-old stone monuments, bridging history and contemporary art.

Van Endert’s guitar added layers of texture and colour, shifting seamlessly from delicate harmonics to energetic, vibrant riffs. The rhythm section anchored the ensemble with finesse—Beyer’s nuanced drumming provided subtle momentum while Rather’s bass created deep, resonant grooves that interwove perfectly with the saxophone and guitar. Each composition unfolded like a story, taking listeners through varied emotional landscapes, from reflective passages to jubilant crescendos.

A unique highlight of the evening was an Untitled composition, where the musicians invited audience members to suggest a name, fostering an interactive and spontaneous connection between performers and listeners. This playful engagement added a fresh dimension to the performance, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of jazz.

What truly stood out was the quartet’s synergy: each artist shone independently yet merged seamlessly into a cohesive ensemble, responding intuitively to one another’s musical cues. Stephan Mattner, a distinguished saxophonist, composer, and arranger, brought his extensive experience with ensembles like the WDR Big Band and the Cologne Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, lending maturity and depth to the performance.

The evening demonstrated how historical spaces can transform into immersive stages for contemporary music, leaving audiences enthralled and reminding Hyderabad of its rich potential as a hub for artistic innovation.