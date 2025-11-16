Spiritual education: The missing link in our secular democracy

India has a democratic setup in which people elect the government through adult franchise. Due to its pluralistic culture, every citizen has been given the right & freedom of religious belief without any kind of interference by the government. The Indian polity is, therefore, known as secular. However, today, secularism has been reduced to a vote-catching slogan by political parties who have deepened the religious divides in society by resorting to vote-bank politics. While they don’t openly appeal to the voters’ faith, political parties of all hues reinforce religious divisions by nominating candidates according to the religious composition of a constituency. Such politics further deepens social divides when political parties become hostage to their vote banks and bend over backwards to retain their support. Such concessions made to a vote bank are generally regarded as appeasement and breed resentment in other communities.

In an effective democracy the elected representative is expected to enjoy the confidence of at least half of the electorate for it to qualify as rule of the majority. But take the voting figures for our elections over the years. On an average just about 61 % to 55 % of the voters cast their vote in the general elections held so far. This problem has been compounded by the proliferation of political parties. With numerous candidates contesting from one constituency, a candidate can now get elected with as little as 5 percent of the votes. Electoral reforms may remedy this situation and safeguard secularism to a certain extent, but they cannot promote the secular spirit among people. That can be achieved only through education and socio-cultural processes because secularism is in essence a cultural concept wherein people, while cultivating their religion, have equal respect for other religions. Such an outlook requires moderation, tolerance and compassion. These values cannot be imparted by statutes; they have to be cultivated as a way of life. The call of the time is to consciously develop a culture of secularism and the best means for achieving this is through education, particularly through spiritual education. Knowledge of our true selves as souls automatically lifts us above the superficial distinctions of religion, race and sexand promotes true secular thinking. Additionally, fostering interfaith dialogue and community engagement can bridge gaps between different religious communities. Schools and universities can also play a pivotal role by integrating courses on comparative religion and ethics, encouraging students to appreciate the diversity of beliefs and practices. Lastly, the mass media and popular culture should also highlight stories of unity and cooperation across religious lines, countering the narratives of division and conflict.

Many people ask this question - But, why Spirituality? because it is impeccable, it implies universal love, non-violence, compassion, virtue, simplicity, honesty, detachment and attitude of humanity and service—all in one. Thus, it should not be difficult to understand that if spirituality is ensconced at the centre of politics, all would be fine and the world would be a better place to live in. In conclusion, the true essence of secularism in India lies in embracing our rich diversity and fostering a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. Through conscious efforts in education, media, and community engagement, we can cultivate a culture of secularism that transcends political agendas and truly reflects the values enshrined in our Constitution.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)