Subhash Ghai launches SGM animation and gaming studio in Mumbai

A significant milestone in Indian entertainment was marked on October 24, as Mukta Arts completed 47 remarkable years in the film industry and its educational division, Whistling Woods International (WWI), celebrated 20 years of shaping creative talent. To commemorate this dual achievement, legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai announced the grand launch of an ambitious new business wing—SGM Animation Studio & Gaming—in Mumbai.

The newly established studio is a state-of-the-art creative powerhouse, envisioned to lead India into the next era of storytelling through cutting-edge animation and gaming. With an unwavering focus on innovation and rich narratives, the studio aims to explore new frontiers while drawing heavily from Mukta Arts’ celebrated legacy. With an archive of 44 blockbuster films and over 500 short films, Mukta Arts has built a vast reservoir of strong Intellectual Properties (IPs), positioning the new venture for impactful storytelling on a global stage.

Reflecting on his cinematic journey, Subhash Ghai said, “I started telling stories on the big screen in 1975 with Kalicharan, and later with musical motion pictures like Karz in 1978. Most of our films went on to become blockbusters. We launched our own audio-video studio with Taal in 2000. Then, we stepped into corporatisation to build a world-class Whistling Woods International, where we have trained over 3,000 students in all sectors of filmmaking.”

He further added, “Now, I see a great future for Indian storytelling in animation and gaming. We have conducted extensive research to establish SGM Animation and Gaming Studio for both small and big screens, bringing exciting new stories to life from the Mukta archive. My heartiest thanks to Rahul Puri and Chaitanya Chichlikara for supporting this new venture with a deep and global vision.”

A major strength driving SGM Animation Studio is its exceptional talent network. Over 300 skilled animation professionals, many of them alumni from WWI now thriving in the industry, form the backbone of this venture—merging traditional creative values with cutting-edge technology.

With this bold leap, Mukta Arts aims not only to enter the fast-growing Indian animation and gaming market but also to set a new benchmark for quality and originality. The launch of SGM Animation Studio reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing film education, empowering creators, and delivering world-class content. As Subhash Ghai ushers in a new chapter of entertainment innovation, Mukta Arts is poised to redefine the animated storytelling landscape and make a lasting mark on global audiences.