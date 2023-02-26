Tamil Nadu - Land of temples

A week long pilgrimage along with 38 members of the same family to land of temples - Tamil Nadu gives immense pleasure with an opportunity to witness the ancient glory of our thousand years old temples and performing of pujas following traditional rituals.



The journey started from Vijayawada boarding weekly Bhuwaneswar-Rameshwaram super fast express train, got down at Ramanathapuram as the Pamban bridge works are going on. After reached Rameshwaram in a mini bus, and in the next morning on Magha pournami, Sunday got an opportunity to have a holy dip in Bay of Bengal popularly known as "Agni theertham" and darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga Lord Ranganatha Swamy. The temple has mythological importance as Lord Rama believed to be worshipped in the temple before crossing Rama Sethu to reach Sri Lanka to rescue Sita Devi. The architecture of the thousand years old temple mesmerised one and all. One can see the floating rocks near Ramsethu. Later, got an opportunity to visit the house of our former President Abdul Kalam.

Next day on the way to Kanyakumari proceeded to Tiruchandur Subrahmanya Swamy temple, the second among six abodes of Lord Murugan which has 157 feet high Gopuram. After completing the darshan, proceeded to Suchindram Thanu Malayansami temple. An Anjaneyaswamy statue with 22 feet height carved with single rock in the temple attracts people. After witnessing morning sun rise and worshipping at Kanya Kumari temple, proceeded to Vivekananda rock memorial.

Next day, we went to Tenkasi to have darshan of Kasi Viswanatha Swamy temple of 13th century. From there proceeded to Srivalliputhur to have darsan of presiding diety Vatapatrasayee (vishnu). The 192 ft height temple tower is official symbol of Govt. of Tamil nadu.

Next day proceeded to Madurai to have darshan of Madhura Meenakshi. The temple remains as ancient temple architectural wonder. From there proceeded to Palani to offer prayers to Subrahmanya Swamy, where Brahmotsavam is going on and devotees seen flocking the temple with traditional attire carrying kavadi on their shoulders and procession of Lord Muruga with Valli and Deivanai in silver chariots.

On the next day reached Srirangam to have darshan of Ranganatha swamy. The temple was rebuilt in 14th century, when it was looted and destroyed earlier. Later, proceeded to Tanjavur and visited Brihadishvara Temple. The temple remains as ancient architectural wonder built by Chola emperor Raja Raja I during 1003. Later, to Kumbakonam and offered prayers to Lord Kasi Viswanath.

On the next day visited Nataraja Temple at Chidambaram and proceeded to Arunachalam to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The temple dates back to 9th century. People worship Shiva in the form of Agni Lingam.

On the next day visited Kamakshi Amman temple of Kanchi, followed by Shiva Kanchi and Vishnu Kanchi, where one can touch gold and Silver lizards with a belief to prevent evil effects of lizard fall.

After the completion of one week long spiritual pilgrimage of Tamil Nadu, one can reach their homes filled with memoirs of ancient architectural wonders of Thousands of years old temples, majority of them constructed by ancient kings, when there is no availability of machinery.