The inner prescription

Since the day man discovered science, it has helped him immensely in improving his life. However, in spite of all the scientific developments done over the years, it has so far not been able to achieve anything in the dimension of what health is. It may sound strange, but that is the fact. Because the whole work of science has been in the dimension of what disease is, so when you question a physician about diseases, he would give you various definitions, but the moment you ask him what health is, he tries to deceive you and says that when there is no disease, then whatever remains is health.

When an individual falls sick, the vibrations of the disease enter the soul, and that is why often the disease persists even after the body has been given the medical treatment and is cured. This persistence of the disease is there because of its vibrations which echo all the way to the innermost being of the person and for which medical science has no solution so far. It must thus be accepted that medical science will always remain incomplete without meditation and hence it will be able to cure the disease but we will not be able to cure the patient.

It is now being widely accepted all over the world that stress or mental tension is the number one killer because it causes high blood pressure, heart diseases, asthma and many other psychosomatic diseases. But it is not adequately realised even now that the modern system of medicine has no lasting remedy or real cure for it, for mental tension is generally caused not by physical fatigue but by mental factors. If a person becomes increasingly suspicious of the motives of others, exaggerates his own importance and the things he has to do, frequently feels sad thinking that certain persons have slighted or neglected him, has too much expectations from others, is too serious for keeping the deadlines of all his assignments and is always rushing and running to do things, or if anxiety dominates his thoughts, then no medicine can save him from Stress. Such a person will have his anger, frustration, hatred or anxiety bottled up and would, ultimately, burst out or be weighted down. Medicines can keep these tendencies in check only for some time by affecting his consciousness or by producing, in him, a state akin to sleep, but medicines cannot free him from these tendencies or personality-traits which are the real cause of Stress. Under such conditions, the only antidote to man’s negative mental-traits or thoughts is the mental repetition of positive thoughts that acts as laser therapy at mental level. Not only does it cure a person of negative or harmful tendencies that lead to Stress but it implants such thoughts that generates feelings of love, peace, harmony, faith and self-respect. This meaningful repetition of positive thoughts that raises one’s consciousness and brings about a qualitative and attitudinal shift is called Meditation. It is only this and no other remedy that really works. To tell the truth, there is no medicine to cure a person of his negative personality-traits for a considerable period of time; except Meditation. That is why it is now being called future medication.

