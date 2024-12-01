The journey of a musical luminary

Vid Prince Rama Varma, a distinguished name in Indian classical music, recently received the prestigious "Sangeetha Chakravarthi" title in Hyderabad and the "Purandara Acharya Award" in Bangalore, among numerous other accolades. Prince Rama Varma’s journey is a testament to the rich lineage of Indian classical music and his deep commitment to its preservation and innovation. Through his unique teaching methods and creative performances, he continues to inspire musicians and music lovers around the world.

In this interview, he shares his musical journey, teaching philosophy, and the secrets behind his success.

Please tell us about your musical trajectory?

Music has been an integral part of my life since my earliest memories. I immersed myself in all forms of good music, embracing it without differentiating genres. Later in life, I came across the term "Sab Rang" used by the Hindustani legend Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. "Sab Rang" means "all colours" and it resonates with my approach to life and music—embracing everything, whether knowingly or unknowingly.

Music in my home was nurtured by my father, my sister, and my great-grandmother, Sethu Parvathy Bayi, who played a key role in my musical development. She was not only a great Veena player but also a seeker of knowledge. Her music sessions with great maestros like Maharaja Puram Viswanatha Iyer, Veena Dhanammal, and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer left a lasting impact on me.

I also had the privilege of learning under some incredible Gurus, like Prof. Vechoor Hariharasubramania Iyer, who was a disciple of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. His teachings of patience, authenticity, and consistency shaped my musical journey. I further honed my skills under the guidance of Trivandrum R. Venkataraman Sir and Prof. K.S. Narayanaswamy.

Learning directly from Dr. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna Sir for 18 years was another milestone. This relationship brought me closer to the minds and spirits of past legends like Annamacharya, Purandara Dasa, and Thyagaraja, enriching my understanding of classical music.

What are your special teaching techniques in your Masterclasses that make you a much-loved guru by students worldwide?

I’ve learned from various masters, not just within my genre but also from others, including Maria Callas, Jascha Heifetz, and Sergiu Celibidache. My guru, Vechoor Hariharasubramania Iyer, imparted infinite patience to me, which has been central to my teaching style. From Balamurali Sir, I learned the value of allowing recordings during classes, which I have adopted in my own teaching.

I love to keep things lively and often inject humour into intense sessions to keep the atmosphere light. While classical music is undoubtedly technical, it can also be spiritual, melodious, meditative, and deeply expressive. I emphasize these varied dimensions in my teachings, creating a more holistic approach to music.

Your teaching method seems to encourage creativity and active engagement from

students. Can you elaborate on your teaching style?

In my online sessions, I ensure that students receive recordings of the entire class. Many students benefit by replaying these videos and refining their practice. Some even record the songs and send them to me for feedback, which I provide with constructive corrections. I also send back recorded corrections to guide their progress.

I’ve taught across diverse locations—from small towns in India to international cities like Dubai, Japan, and the United States. This diversity brings a unique dynamic to each class, and I love the varied experience it offers.

Your concerts are known for their creative freedom and distinct approach. Can you describe your music as a musicologist?

While I adhere to the basic structure of starting with a varnam and concluding with a Thillana, I believe in exploring compositions from various periods. I enjoy bringing together the works of ancient composers like Purandara Dasa and Annamacharya, as well as later masters like Dr. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna and Mahakavi Subramanya Bharatiyar.

One of my most memorable concerts was in Dubai, where I trained nearly 300 students of different linguistic backgrounds to perform an entire concert featuring Maharaja Swathi Thirunal’s compositions. The experience of uniting people through music was deeply fulfilling.

What is your message for future generations of musicians?

I’ve created a series of videos titled “Useful Tips for Music Students,” which are available on my YouTube channel Musiquebox. These videos aim to simplify complex concepts for students and encourage them to approach music with dedication and passion.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment?

Instead of claiming personal credit, I feel deeply grateful for being part of changing an age-old tradition that banned women from entering the Navarathri Mandapam. I also consider it a blessing that I was able to inspire Parasala Ponnammal Teacher to continue singing well into her 80s.

On a professional level, I’m humbled by the success of my friend’s YouTube channel Musique box, which has accumulated over 25 million views. I’m also proud that my disciple Amrutha Venkatesh is carrying forward my vision, adding her own creative dimensions to our music.