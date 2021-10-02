'Vedamu - Srusti Vijnanamu' paves way to unravel the true wisdom

An extensively researched book based on the theories espoused by our ancient knowledge repositories, the Vedas about the missing links in the Modern Science of Creation, 'Vedamu - Srusti Vijnanamu' (Vedic Theory Vs Quantum Theory, String Theory, Particle Theory); authored by the couple and scholars Dr Sakamuri Siva Rambabu and Madamanchi Arjunadevi.



The book elucidates on revelations from Vedic Science pertaining to the missing links in modern science of creation, thereby conclusively proving with empirical evidence that the knowledge in Vedas supersedes the modern science theories. It busts the contradictions, myths, and the intense mist over intensely debated modern concepts of Quantum, String and Particle theories. New age scientists and researchers have been working for decades on these contradictions, with no cohesive and conclusive outcomes, this book provides all the answers they have been inquisitive about.

"Our society is going through a phase where the vast knowledge in the Vedas has to be validated by someone from the West or NASA or institutions like that or else we brand them as superstition. However, the positive development is that countries like USA, Russia, Japan are discovering the depth of our heritage and knowledge and its time we ourselves rediscover and reclaim the infinite wisdom passed on by our ancestors to us. Our heritage is a way of life, and it is so glorious that whatever was revealed was for the entire mankind, there was no discrimination, the knowledge shared was for everyone and pertained to everyone."

"Particle theory, which postulates that matter is formed from particles, strongly advocates the belief that God particle is the origin of creation, contradicting the String theory, which argues, string being the origin of creation, while Quantum theory assumes Quantum fluctuations to be the cause for origin of the Universe. Vedic theory bridges these contradictions by clarifying that Quantum, String and Particle theories are different steps of the same creation theory, thus proving the fact that Vedic theory is a complete theory," he added.

The concepts of atomic theory helped the modern day scientists to develop nano- technology, while the concepts of Vedic Science helped Vedic seers to develop mano-technology, which is mentioned as "Manisha" in Rigveda 10.129.4. It is a technology using thought waves (Bhava Tarangams). This mano-technology undoubtedly will be more advanced than nano-technology.

"Science is the basis for development of human and its roots are in Vedas as enunciated by the authors of this book. In this book, the theory of creation science present in Vedas is described comprehensively and thoroughly comparing with modern science. This attempt is just the beginning to decipher Vedas in the perspective of modern science, but need to put in more effort to bridge the gap, discover and avail the knowledge," he concluded.