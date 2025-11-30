Warangal — the eternal crown of Kakatiya glory

Warangal—the ancient Orugallu—still glows with the timeless majesty of the Kakatiya Empire. Here, every stone breathes history, every sculpture whispers forgotten tales, and every gateway stands like a silent sentinel of a glorious past. At the heart of Hanumakonda, Warangal Fort rises as an eternal emblem of Kakatiya pride, artistry and administrative brilliance.

The fort’s story begins in the 11th century, when Rudradeva shifted the Kakatiya capital from Hanumakonda to Warangal. What followed was an architectural saga carved in granite—stone gateways, massive defensive walls, and temples that revealed equal measures of devotion and creativity. Successive rulers—Ganapati Deva, Queen Rudrama Devi and the Prataparudras—expanded this fort-city into a political, military and cultural powerhouse of South India.

Even today, the moment one steps inside the fort, the centuries seem to melt away. The four colossal stone gateways—north, south, east and west—remain its most iconic symbols. Their sharply chiselled lions, warriors, makara heads and floral carvings showcase unmatched sculptural finesse. The ruins of the royal palace, with its pillars and ornate foundations, still echo the music, dance and regal gatherings of medieval Telangana.

At the very center stands the Sri Swayambhu Temple, the spiritual core of the Kakatiyas. The Parashveda Linga, adorned with Vedic motifs carved on its flanks, reflects the dynasty’s deep Shaiva devotion and scholarly outlook. The Nandi mandapa, stone chariot wheels and ornate pillars showcase the peak of Kakatiya artistry. Temples suchas Ramappa and the Trikuta shrine at Hanumakonda mirror the same sculptural brilliance, making Kakatiya craftsmanship globally admired.

Warangal Fort’s layered history extends into the medieval Islamic era as well. The Kush Mahal—built during later Bahmani or Qutb Shahi rule—adds another architectural chapter, reflecting the fort’s evolution across centuries. Local legends also speak of secret passages, underground tunnels, royal bathing chambers and treasury rooms filled with gold, diamonds and precious stones—a testament to the empire’s prosperity and global trade, especially through ports like Motupalli and Machilipatnam.

Among the many rulers who shaped this empire, Queen Rudrama Devi stands tallest. One of India’s earliest female monarchs, she ruled with both intelligence and courage. Ganapati Deva had named her Rudradeva Maharaja and trained her to command armies. She battled conspiracies, quelled rebellions, fortified Warangal, and promoted art, irrigation and learning. Her legacy remains an enduring symbol of women’s power and Telugu pride.

The Kakatiya empire lasted an unbroken 323 years until 1323, when the forces of Muhammad bin Tughlaq stormed Orugallu. Treachery by the general Sitapati—later known as Sita Hub Khan—helped the invaders seize the fort. Prataparudra, unwilling to be captured, took his own life near the Narmada River, bringing the dynasty to an end. But time has not erased their glory; their spirit continues to live in stone.

Today, Warangal Fort is not just an archaeological marvel—it is a vibrant heritage destination. Under Telangana Tourism, light-and-sound shows, guided tours and heritage walks draw thousands of visitors from India and abroad. The fort’s nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage list stands as a matter of pride for Telangana.

Amid these monumental stones stands a man who has dedicated more than two decades of his life to telling the fort’s story: Denaboina Ravi Yadav, a senior site guide at Warangal Fort. Since 2004, he has been welcoming tourists from Telugu states, across India and abroad, explaining the grandeur of the Kakatiyas, the fort’s sculptures, and its significance. From a stipend of ₹1,000 in 2004 to ₹3,900 today, his service has remained constant while his livelihood has not. For 21 years, he and his fellow guides have worked day and night, hoping for recognition, a minimum salary and job security from the state government.

For Ravi Yadav, guiding is not a job—it is devotion to history. “It is my privilege to explain the Kakatiya story to every visitor,” he says, standing beneath the stone gateways that have outlived centuries.

Warangal Fort is more than a historic site. It is a living chronicle of Telangana—its pride, its artistry and its unbroken cultural spirit. Time may weather stones, but the glory of the Kakatiyas continues to glow—eternal, undimmed and unforgettable.