WAVES 2025: ‘Create in India’ challenge sees 1 lakh registrations

The inaugural season of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), launched under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), has witnessed an overwhelming response with nearly 1 lakh registrations, including over 1,100 international participants, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday.

This trailblazing initiative, designed to spotlight innovation in animation, gaming, AI, XR, comics, and music, has drawn entries from over 60 countries, signaling its expansive global reach and creative appeal.

From this expansive talent pool, 750 finalists have been selected to exhibit their creative works at Creatosphere, a specially designed platform within WAVES 2025. This space will serve as the epicenter of next-generation storytelling and innovation, set to unfold at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4, 2025.

Adding to the event’s international flavor, 43 of the 750 finalists hail from over 20 countries, including the United States, Argentina, Germany, Russia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom. Notably, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Tajikistan each have six representatives, while five finalists are from both Indonesia and the Maldives. Countries like Canada, Laos, Egypt, and Malaysia are also represented.

Domestically, the initiative has drawn enthusiastic participation from all 28 Indian states and 8 Union Territories, reflecting its inclusive and pan-India spirit.

What sets this challenge apart is its youthful energy. The majority of the participants are creators in their 20s, spanning college students, teen innovators, and early-career professionals. The youngest finalist is just 12 years old, while the oldest participant is 66, showcasing the challenge’s age-inclusive creative spirit.

The highlight of the summit will be the WAVES Creator Awards, which will be conferred on Day 2 of the event, recognizing outstanding talent across disciplines. These accolades aim to celebrate and elevate creators who push the boundaries of storytelling and technology.

With its massive turnout, cross-generational appeal, and global participation, Create in India Challenge is poised to become a landmark platform for creative expression, marking a powerful step forward in India’s ambition to be a global hub for media and entertainment innovation.