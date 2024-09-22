Where do you think you are going?

Do not ever make the mistake of believing that you have to do the same thing till the last day of your life. At a certain stage, with the available intelligence and understanding, you made certain decisions and carried it on for a certain period of life. It does not mean you have to carry it to your deathbed. “No, I have done this all my life, I have to do it.” That is a stupid way of life. Is it not important that, if not every day, at least once in a few years, you look at it and see whether your life is really going in the right direction or not?

Fox example, if you are a doctor, you must have invested five to ten years in educating yourself. Now that you made ten years of investment, it does not mean that the remaining part of your life has to go in the same direction. If it is relevant, it is fine and it can go on, but you must be willing to evaluate it. It is not that you definitely have to give it up and do something else, but you must be open enough to evaluate it. What is wrong? Whether it is your profession or business or family, you must evaluate whether you are really investing your life energies in the right direction for both yourself and for the world around you. You must evaluate it periodically, otherwise your life will move unintelligently, because you have already made your life a rut and your life continuing in the same rut is no good. You must be willing to look at it.

Now if your blissfulness is guiding you in a different direction, you tell me should you trust your blissfulness, or just your sense of duty? Duty becomes meaningful in your life only when life has become barren. If there is love in your heart, you have no duty for anybody; you will do things out of your love. You will simply function out of the intelligence you call love and it will be right. Only to get barren human beings, without any sense of love in them, to move in some direction, you can fix some duty. But once you are a meditator, I don’t want you to have any sense of duty in you. I want you to have a huge sense of blissfulness and love in you. Then you function more efficiently and joyfully, in a very intelligent way.

So there is nothing wrong in constantly considering what you are doing, and whether what you are doing is worthwhile or not. I am crystal clear about everything that I do. In spite of that, I am always considering, “Is this what I should continue to do?” Please look at it. You must consider it, otherwise you are forsaking your intelligence. Unfortunately on this planet, always, in the name of God, people have demanded that you must forsake your intelligence. If you forsake your intelligence you are forsaking your creator also.