Why you should celebrate black history month in Richmond Region

For travellers seeking a destination with deep African American heritage, the Richmond Region (RVA) stands as a must-visit location. Here, visitors can engage with Black history through immersive experiences, from guided walking tours to museums and monuments honouring the contributions of Black Virginians.

The Richmond Region is home to several nationally significant landmarks. The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, one of the first sites added to UNESCO’s Network of Places of History and Memory, offers a profound look into Black heritage. The historic Jackson Ward neighbourhood, once known as the “Harlem of the South,” showcases a legacy of Black entrepreneurship and culture. Other key sites include the Trail of Enslaved Africans, the Emancipation and Freedom Monument, and the Slavery Reconciliation Statue, all of which highlight the region’s complex history with the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

“The Richmond Region offers the opportunity to explore Black history in a way that’s authentic, reflective, and forward-looking,” said Katherine O’Donnell, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism. “From historic landmarks to modern cultural initiatives, our region invites visitors to connect with stories of resilience, creativity, and progress.”

Community-driven initiatives such as BLK RVA, which marked its fifth anniversary in August 2024, continue to uplift Black voices and experiences. This program actively promotes Black-owned businesses, cultural sites, and artistic spaces, making Richmond an even more compelling place to celebrate Black History Month.

“Travelers who want to experience Black history firsthand should put the Richmond Region on their bucket list,” said Tameka Jefferson, Community Relations and Diversity Program Manager at Richmond Region Tourism. “There’s no better place to celebrate Black History Month than in a city where so much of it happened and where we continue to honour and amplify our incredible Black culture.”

For more details on events and attractions throughout February, visit VisitBLKRVA.com or VisitRichmondVA.com.

Featured Experiences

A Better Life for Their Children | Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Now through April 25

Explore the history of Rosenwald Schools, founded by Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, through Andrew Feiler’s photography and Virginia-specific exhibits that highlight the power of education and collaboration.

Rich Soil | Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

January 18 – March 9

Artist Kristine Mays’ work, inspired by Alvin Ailey’s dance composition “Revelation,” honours the lives and legacies of ancestors, both recognized and forgotten.

It’s About the Hustle | Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

January 24 – February 22

This pop-up exhibition explores the history of Black labor in Virginia, showcasing archival pieces from the BHMVA’s collection.

We Are the Builders | Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

January 29 – April 30

Focusing on this year’s Black History Month theme, this exhibition highlights the contributions of Black workers in Virginia.

36th Black History Month Celebration | Virginia State University Gateway & Event Center

February 22

A showcase of over 40 Black-owned vendors selling art, jewellery, clothing, food, and more.

Black History Month Programming | Henrico County Parks

Various Dates in February

Free community events include Henrico Black History Bingo, educational talks on Reconstruction, and insights into Black Revolutionary Soldiers.

Art & Music

Mending Walls Murals – Discover Street art throughout Richmond celebrating Black heroes and history.

Dear Mazie | Institute for Contemporary Art – A group exhibition honouring Amaza “Mazie” Lee Meredith, the first known Black queer female architect in the U.S.

The Tin Pan – Enjoy performances from Black musicians, including Karyn White, Adam Hawley, and Keith Washington.

R&B Invitation Tour | Altria Theatre – Experience a live performance by R&B legends Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét.

History & Culture

Jackson Ward Walking Tour – Take a guided or self-guided tour through this historic Black neighborhood with insights from historian Gary Flowers.

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site – Learn about the first Black woman to establish a bank in the U.S.

Emancipation and Freedom Monument – Visit Brown’s Island to reflect on this powerful public art installation.

Trail of Enslaved Africans – Follow a self-guided tour or schedule a private walk with the Ẹlẹgba Folklore Society to learn about Richmond’s role in the slave trade.

Food & Drink

The Hive Bar & Grill – Enjoy delicious meals, signature cocktails, and community events.

Mama J’s – A staple for soul food in Historic Jackson Ward since 2009.

Ruby Scoops – Sample handcrafted, all-natural ice creams by Rabia Kamara, winner of Food Network’s Clash of the Cones.

The Estate Restaurant and Lounge – Newly opened in Colonial Heights, this venue offers brunch, dinner, and an upscale dining experience.

Kali Love – One of chef Mike Lindsey’s latest ventures, this vibrant eatery features a California-inspired menu and rooftop bar.

For additional details on these and other Black History Month events, visit the Richmond Region Tourism website.




















