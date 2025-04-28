A look back at Moushumi Chatterjee’sviews on acting in real life

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, known for her charm and memorable performances, celebrated her 77th birthday recently. On this special occasion, it’s worth revisiting an insightful conversation where the celebrated actress opened up about the art of acting in everyday life.

In an old interview with popular television host Tabassum, Moushumi was asked, “A woman can either be a good heroine or a good actress.” Responding thoughtfully, Moushumi shared her belief that every human being is an actor in their own right, often pretending in daily life for the sake of relationships and responsibilities.

“I feel an actress can be a good wife, and a good wife can become an actress,” Moushumi expressed. “Every human being acts. When a woman becomes a wife, she often pretends to like things she doesn’t truly enjoy, just to maintain harmony in her family.”

Drawing from her personal life, Moushumi candidly revealed, “Sometimes, my husband brings friends home whom I do not like, but I still greet them warmly with a smile. After all, an actress is also a woman who experiences the same emotions. Even while cooking for the family, we feel nervous – wondering if they will like the food or not.”

Moushumi Chatterjee’s journey in cinema began at the young age of 19 with Tarun Majumdar’s Bengali film Balika Badhu.

She later made her Hindi film debut in 1972 with Shakti Samanta’sAnuraag, and quickly rose to fame with notable roles in Naina alongside Shashi Kapoor, KachheDhaage with Vinod Khanna, Benaam with Amitabh Bachchan, Humshakal with Rajesh Khanna, and Roti KapadaAurMakaan with Manoj Kumar.

Beyond her acting career, Moushumi also ventured into politics, contesting the 2004 Lok Sabha elections under the Indian National Congress banner before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

As she celebrates another milestone, fans continue to admire Moushumi for her grace, talent, and honesty both on and off the screen.