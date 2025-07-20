A moving tale of belonging in a shifting world!

What happens when life changes in an instant—but the real damage is invisible? In ‘Finding Home Again – Our Quest To Belong’, debut author Richa Sharma explores that quiet heartbreak with honesty and grace. Set against the backdrop of a train derailment in flood-hit Assam, the novel gently unfolds the emotional journeys of three women—Mridula, Maya, and Kranti—as they deal with loss, memory, and the deeper meaning of home.

Mridula is trapped in a relationship she’s grown numb to. Maya hides behind denial, afraid of her own grief. Kranti, drawn to Maya, searches for anchoring in uncertain ground. Their paths cross during a shared tragedy, but what truly connects them is an inner ache that many readers will recognise: the feeling of being unmoored, in life and in identity.

The three women don’t know each other at first. But the tragedy connects their journeys. As they search for loved ones after the accident, each of them begins another kind of search—a personal one. They face old wounds, hard truths, and unspoken emotions.

Richa Sharma, an alumna of the Department of Communication, SN School, University of Hyderabad, brings an emotional clarity to her writing. The storytelling allows each character to reveal themselves fully to the reader.

The fictional towns of Maajorghat and Sigo Dolung are lovingly crafted, rich in detail and atmosphere. They give the story a grounded, almost timeless feel—rooted in the Northeast yet open enough for every reader to connect.

The emotional themes in the book—displacement, belonging, silence, trauma—are heavy. But Richa never lets the story feel weighed down. There are moments of warmth, connection, even humour.

The relationships are tender and complicated, especially between the women. There is no forced redemption or perfect ending. But there is hope. And a sense that even small steps forward matter.

‘Finding Home Again – Our Quest To Belong’ is a novel for readers who appreciate stories that breathe. It’s for those who value characters, emotions, and truth.

And once you finish the last page, you don’t feel like you’ve just read a novel. You feel like you’ve been through something. You feel like you’ve been spoken to—not in grand speeches, but in a voice that’s calm, careful, and kind.