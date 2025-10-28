Beyond the pink ribbon: Myths shattered, lives inspired

In a vibrant evening that replaced fear with hope and misconceptions with clarity, Wellness Bzaar hosted “Busting Myths, Saving Lives” at The Quorum, Sattva Knowledge City. The event marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by bringing together experts, survivors, and citizens to foster open conversations on awareness, prevention, and empowerment.

Conceptualized by Wellness Bzaar founders Puja Khan, Raghu Vamshi Reddy, and Kashif Ali Khan, the platform continues to curate experiences that bridge wellbeing, science, and community engagement. The evening, held in association with Mahavir Motors, Sattva, and IDFC Bank, featured a stellar line-up of voices blending medical insight, personal experience, and motivation. The event also received support from Cantel Medical Diagnostics, pioneers of India’s first microRNA-based blood test for breast cancer screening.

Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Padma Shri awardee and Founding Director of the KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, shattered common myths surrounding breast cancer. He noted that while Western countries see the disease mainly in women over 50, in India it affects many between 40 and 60, with some even younger. Despite being the most common cancer among Indian women, he lamented that over 60% of cases are detected late due to poor awareness and lack of screening. Reassuringly, he emphasized that nine out of ten breast lumps are non-cancerous and highlighted the importance of the Triple Assessment for accurate diagnosis. He added that only 5–10% of cases are hereditary and encouraged women to stay informed, not fearful.

Adding another dimension, Dr. Pratibha Narayan, obstetrician and aesthetic reconstructive gynecologist, spoke on lifestyle, hormones, and mental health. Stress management, nutrition, and physical activity, she said, are powerful tools for prevention. “Conversations about breast health should begin with empathy, not fear,” she emphasized, urging normalisation of routine breast checks as part of regular wellness habits.

Fitness icon Dinaz Vervatwala moderated the dialogue, seamlessly connecting medical facts with emotional resonance, while Smt. Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), served as Chief Guest, urging women over 40 to undergo annual mammograms without hesitation.

A heartfelt Q&A turned the event into a space of shared learning and courage, replacing stigma with solidarity. The evening concluded with renewed purpose—moving beyond symbolic pink ribbons toward real, life-saving awareness and action.