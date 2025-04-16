Bhagyashree suggests workouts for ‘elderly, lazy and workaholics’

Veteran actress Bhagyashree has given out tips on “chair exercises” for everyone, including the “elderly, lazy, and workaholics.”

Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree on Tuesday shared a reel where she gave some quick tips. It featured the actress showcasing some exercises by sitting on a chair. The workouts included seated claps, knee-elbow twists, and seated leg raises.

The actress was heard saying, “Hi, good morning. No, no, you don’t have to get up. You can sit on the chair and exercise. So, today we will do chair exercises for your tummy. So, to reduce belly fat, you don’t have to get up from the chair. Choose your tips for today.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Aaram karna achha hein! #tuesdaytipswithb Chair exercizes work for everyone, the elderly, the lazy, the workoholic ! A quick simple circuit to activate those sleepy muscles. P.s. Thank you @anjaliiisinghhh for the amazing cherry blossoms that make my day brighter (sic).”

Talking about the actress, it was in 1987 when Bhagyashree started her acting career with the television show Kachchi Dhoop, which was based on Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

She stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood in 1989 with the commercially successful film “Maine Pyar Kiya,” starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bhagyashree was then seen in films such as “Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul,” “Paayal,” “Maa Santoshi Maa,” “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye,” “Red Alert: The War Within,” “Thalaivii,” and “Radhe Shyam.”

She also appeared in episodes of the television series “CID” and “Kabhie Kabhie.”

The 56-year-old actress was last seen on screen in the mystery film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” directed by Mikhil Musale. It also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan and Subodh Bhave. The film revolved around a schoolteacher. After her disappearance, an investigator begins looking into the matter and discovers multiple suspects and a possibly explicit leaked video.