Create your own path beyond the conventional - YouTuber and actress Jumana Abdu Rahman

It is quite easy to be part of the crowd; the real challenge lies in carving out a unique niche in industries overflowing with talent. Only a handful of professionals across sectors around the world display the tenacity and zeal needed to stand out, get out there, and achieve their desired success, no matter how impossible it may seem at first. Time and again, success stories have shown the world how risk-taking abilities, competence, and pure talent can help people reach the forefront of their industries—just as versatile talent Jumana Abdu Rahman has done in her journey so far.

Jumana Abdu Rahman (formerly known as Jumana Khan) is a renowned Indian actress, model, and social media personality with a growing number of followers on each of her social media profiles, serving as a prime example of a go-getter. Born in Abu Dhabi on 7th November 1996 and raised in Abu Dhabi, Jumana made her mark with compelling performances in Malayalam films like Aanaparambile World Cup (2022) and Aayirathonnam Ravu (2022), as well as the Emirati film Ghanoom the Billionaire (2023).

Jumana achieved a major milestone by becoming the first female Indian social media celebrity to have her picture featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa, following Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. This accomplishment highlights her growing influence as a content creator and artist, inspiring millions with her dedication and hard work. Recently, Jumana also attended the exclusive D’YAVOL AfterDark+ event in Dubai, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, marking another special moment in her journey.

Beyond films and social media, she showcased her versatility by making her mark as a TEDx speaker. Jumana believes that one of the key factors that helped her establish her presence across diverse niches was her desire to walk on unconventional paths to create an unconventional success story for herself as a young talent. She emphasizes that in today’s highly competitive industries, it’s quite common for people to get lost in the crowd. To make their mark, she believes it is important to do things differently and still capture the attention of the target demographic—as she did with her YouTube channel, creating trending yet unique videos. After gaining fame on TikTok and Instagram for her short videos and stunning pictures, she began her journey on YouTube in 2017. Since then, she has earned over 200,000 subscribers and 22 million views on her channel, thanks to her genuine vlogs and travel videos.

Having featured in more than ten music videos, starred in Asianet’s cooking reality show Family Cook Off Season 2 in 2021, and made an amateur boxing debut in the first-ever female influencer boxing match in Dubai, Social Knockout 2, Jumana has come a long way—and she believes she still has a long way to go.