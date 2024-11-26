Destiny Led Me to Music: Yamini Gowribhatla

Upcoming music composer Yamini and lyricist Anusha along with melodious vocals by Krishna Tejasvi have made waves with their latest single, "Naa Kannula Mungitlo”, which has garnered widespread appreciation across social media. Here’s a glimpse into their creative journeys and how they ventured into the world of music.

Q: How did the two of you meet?

Anusha (Lyricist): We connected through an art community on social media.

Q: Anusha, tell us about your experience so far.

Anusha: My journey as a lyricist began in 2012 with two songs for ‘Alias Janaki’. I’ve since written five songs for ‘Seetha on the Road’, one for ‘Maku Meme Meku Mere’, another for Nithya Menon’s ‘Prana’, and a few independent songs.

Q: How did your journey into lyrics begin?

Anusha: While in college at the Vellore Institute of Technology, I used to write blogs with random tunes. One day, someone approached me for lyrics for a movie, and that’s how it started. Now, I also work as a freelance illustrator.

Q: Yamini, how did you start as a music composer?

Yamini (Music Composer): I didn’t expect to enter the music field at all. I was determined to pursue something else, but coming from a family of musicians, it seemed inevitable. Despite the talent I had, I knew music required immense effort to succeed, which initially made me focus on academics. Nevertheless, my journey started with the keyboard at the age of 5.

Q: Learning music at a young age must have helped. How so?

Yamini: It definitely did. Developing ear sense—being able to identify notations through listening—takes time. Starting young helped me master this skill early.

Q: The song you composed has a strong “Telugudanam” essence. Was that intentional?

Yamini: Yes, it was deliberate. The song reflects a girl’s emotions, even though it was sung by a man. I wanted to use analogies with nature but avoided rare or overly poetic words. I believe the lyrics shaped the song’s highs and lows beautifully.

Anusha: The idea was to express love through natural analogies. I’m a spontaneous writer, so I create as I sing, which helps me capture the emotion naturally.

Q: Female composers and lyricists are rare. How does that impact your work?

Yamini: I hadn’t thought much about it until someone messaged me after the song’s release, saying they were happy to see a female composer. The industry often assumes composers are male. Collaborating with a female lyricist like Anusha has been refreshing, but I hope to see more women in this field.

Anusha: Female lyricists are emerging slowly. I initially wrote under a pen name, but now I feel comfortable using my real name.

Q: Do female perspectives bring something unique to music and lyrics?

Anusha: Definitely. Men often write songs from a female perspective, but women bring an authenticity born from lived experiences. For instance, if a song explores trauma related to women, it feels more genuine when written by a woman.

Yamini: I just want to add, women juggle many responsibilities, which can limit their creative space. I recently got married, and balancing everything has been overwhelming. It’s a challenge to find time for creativity.

Q: What kind of music do you enjoy composing?

Yamini: I love melody but want to explore all genres. I’m fascinated by blending raagas and often design songs with that in mind. Every detail, from interludes to humming, is carefully planned.

Q: What tools do you use for composing?

Yamini: I’m still setting up my studio, but we use a keyboard, guitar, ukulele, and software. Digital Audio Workstations allow us to create realistic sounds. These tools, popularized by A.R. Rahman, enables us to blend pre recorded tones with original compositions.

Q: Tell us about the cover art for your song.

Anusha: I’m also an illustrator, and I’ve worked on children’s books. For this song, I visualized the young girl with her special person depicted as a shadow, reflecting the song’s emotions.

Q: What are your upcoming plans?

Yamini: For now, I want my music to reach people and bring them joy.

Anusha: I hope my lyrics connect with listeners and make them smile. No big goals for now.

This duo proves that passion and creativity, guided by their unique perspectives, can bring fresh and meaningful contributions to music.