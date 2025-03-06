Dia Mirza encourages women to empower themselves, one another

Ahead of International Women’s Day, actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared an empowering message about the importance of recognizing women’s rights, strengths, and the power of women supporting women.

Speaking to media at an event, Dia stated, “I think there are few things that every women everywhere needs to be recognize; One that everyone women has the right to achieve the full potential of her being and that nothing in the world should ever stop her and women supporting women can truly advance this work and can make this reality possible.”

Mirza also highlighted how the choices women make often stem from a place of love, and how this intrinsic quality should flow into everything they do.

“And, I also feel that is important you know I heard Merill Streat speaking something every interesting she said you know in a world that has been designed by men, women start speaking men and it is important therefore I feel that women need to discover and celebrate their own unique strengths and recognize how a vast majority of what they do they choose to do comes from a place of love and needs to be emanate and flow into everything that we do,” the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress added.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. This year holds particular significance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive and widely supported framework for advancing the rights of women and girls globally. Meanwhile, Dia, known for her striking presence on social media, also shared a video of her and captioned it, “Becoming the woman I was meant to be.”

On the work front, the actress made her debut in 2001 with ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like ‘Deewaanapan’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, ‘Dum’, ‘Tumsa Nahin Dekha’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Dus’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, ‘Krazzy 4’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Thappad’.

Dia Mirza was last seen in the 2024 road drama ‘Dhak Dhak’ and also featured in the Netflix web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.’