Dreams to Reality

Part of the first recruits by the LALIGA FOUNDATION, Anusha’s selection into the Andhra Pradesh State Junior Team signals endless possibilities.

As part of LALIGA FOUNDATION’s initiative to develop potential and stimulate a paragon shift in women’s football, aspiring footballer Anusha Mandala, who joined the Anantapur Sports Academy, a sport for development initiative by Rural Development Trust in 2018, has secured a spot on the Andhra Pradesh State Junior Football Team. Showcasing great potential from the start despite her humble beginnings from a farming community, Anusha’s selection signals a movement in the right direction for the academy, and an example for individuals from similar backgrounds.

Further competing in the Junior National Competitions and Leagues in Bangalore, Anusha’s dream is to represent the nation one day, bringing laurels to the country and her hometown of Atmakur. Forming India’s first residential women’s academy, LALIGA’s objective in Anantapur is to provide a platform for holistic development for the individual. By engaging and pushing for development through football, academy recruits like Anusha, are provided sports training, educational support, and social skills instructions.

Continuously evaluated by qualified coaches under the LALIGA methodology, recruits like Anusha are provided exposure to the best training methods globally, including competitive games against some of the best players in the country. Learning about different cultures, and honing her social and communication skills, while improving her knowledge about the game, the competitive interaction between players has been vital to Anusha’s professional development.