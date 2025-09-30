Fasting made easy: Reasons to add curd to your vrat menu

When it comes to fasting, choosing the right food can make all the difference between feeling exhausted and staying alert, focused, and light. One such item that deserves a special place on your vrat thali is curd—also known as dahi—which blends taste, nutrition, and cultural significance in a unique way. More than just a kitchen staple, curd possesses sattvic qualities that help soothe the mind and nourish the body during fasting.

Here are five reasons why curd can become your fasting companion:

1. Sustains Energy and Controls Hunger

Curd is a wholesome food that offers a good balance of nutrients. For every 100 grams of curd, you get approximately 11 grams of protein and 98 calories. It contains casein, a dairy protein that digests slowly. This slow digestion provides a steady release of amino acids into the body, keeping you full for longer and helping control frequent hunger pangs—making curd a satisfying part of your meals.

2. Gently Aids Digestion

Curd is highly beneficial for digestion due to its probiotics, which promote healthy gut bacteria and assist with nutrient absorption. Its cooling effect goes beyond refreshment—the lactic acid bacteria fermentation produces compounds that reduce heat generation during digestion, offering genuine cooling benefits.

3. Boosts Immunity and Mental Clarity

Probiotics in curd do more than aid digestion. They influence the gut-brain axis—a communication network between the gut and brain—leading to improved mood, reduced anxiety, and enhanced mental clarity. This can be especially helpful during fasting, when irritability or fatigue may occur. The good bacteria in curd help calm inflammation, strengthen immunity during dietary stress, and keep your body resilient to illness.

4. Balances pH and Reduces Acidity

During fasting, you may often experience acidity or a burning sensation due to increased stomach acid production on an empty stomach. Curd has a pH of approximately 4.5 to 5.5, which is mildly acidic and helps buffer excess gastric acid. Additionally, curd’s proteins bind to stomach acids, providing a calming effect.

5. Restores Electrolyte Balance

Even normal body processes like sweating, breathing, and urination can cause the loss of electrolytes such as potassium and sodium. Fasting can lead to increased fluid loss. Curd is composed of more than 75% water and provides essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. These help rehydrate the body and prevent muscle cramps and fatigue.

Adding curd to your meals while fasting not only nourishes your body but also supports digestive health, hydration, and immunity.

Whether enjoyed plain, in raitas, or with fruits as a dessert, curd is a sattvic food believed to bring balance and energy while keeping you calm and at ease during the fast. This can help promote inner peace, mental clarity, and spiritual growth—making curd a truly beneficial option for your vrat menu.

(The writer is a Nutritional Consultant – Godrej Industries)