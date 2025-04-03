FLO Hyderabad Wins Four National Awards at FLO’s 41st Annual Session

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad secured four prestigious national awards—FLO Legacy Builder Awarad, FLO Spirit of Excellence Award, FLO Grassroots Impact Award, and FLO Opportunity Architect Award—at FLO’s 41st National Annual Session in New Delhi, reaffirming its role as a leader in women’s empowerment.

Under Chairperson Priya Gazdar’s leadership, FLO Hyderabad impacted over 35,000 lives through initiatives in sustainability, policy advocacy, arts and crafts preservation, rural development, startup incubation, and skill-building.

The FLO Legacy Builder Award recognised projects like the newly established 2800 sq. ft. FLO Hyderabad Centre of Excellence, the 100% women-led FLO Industrial Park in Sultanpur, and the FLO StyleTatva exhibition supporting 200+ MSMEs. The Spirit of Excellence Award honoured achievements in MSME policy, startup incubation, and rural livelihoods.

The Grassroots Impact Award celebrated contributions to rural development in health, textiles, education, and agriculture. The Opportunity Architect Award, instituted by FLO’s National Startup Cell, acknowledged the Chapter’s transformative efforts in fostering women entrepreneurs. Additionally, FLO Hyderabad released four White Papers documenting its 2024-25 work in agriculture, handlooms, healthcare, and urban livelihoods, further solidifying its impact.