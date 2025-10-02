From garba to glam: How athleisure is sneaking into your festive wardrobe this Dasara

Festivals in India have always been filled with colour, sparkle and tradition. However, this season, athleisure is breaking stereotypes, showing that style, and comfort can not only coexist, but can also dazzle together. From nine nights of garba during Navratri to Dussehra celebrations, fashionistas are figuring out how to remix their wardrobes during the festival – and athleisure is taking center stage.

Lehenga with a twist - Crop tops that mean business

Who says cholis have to be heavily embroidered? You can switch things up, with a chic athleisure crop top from DizzyDuck. Pairing a sports top with a flowy lehenga keeps things fresh while twirling through nine nights without feeling bogged down! It’s fusion for a fusion - tradition meets streetwear chic.

Jeans + Athleisure = post-pandal magic

Often, festive days turn into casual late-night, and athleisure tops paired with jeans, are a perfect situation switch. One minute, you’re in a Durga pandal, soaking in the festivities, and the next you’re in jeans, grabbing coffee with friends. Same outfit, zero compromise.

The festive freedom movement

Navratri and Dussehra are all about energy, rhythm, and joy. Athleisure adds another dimension - once again, an outfit that releases the stiffness of tradition, while giving you a chance to shine. You’re no longer making a choice since wearing modern clothing means “looking good” and “being comfortable.” This season you get both. Ipshita Das, the Founder of DizzyDuck, expresses “Festivals symbolize movement, joy and celebration. Athleisure is just perfectly suited to that space; it allows you to dance, run, celebrate, and still feel stylish. This Navratri, we are encouraging women to express their uniqueness through fashion, without being governed by the ideas of ‘rules’ that many have of festive dressing. Athleisure is more than just clothes; it describes a lifestyle which fits in with all of your moods, whether heading out to garba nights or embarking to Dussehra.”

As our traditions continue to evolve and our wardrobes expand, athleisure is quickly becoming the new festive wardrobe staple. This Navratri and Dussehra, don’t merely go with the flow—dance, celebrate, and relish your experience in Relaxed but Stylish outfits that allow you to embrace your personal flare.