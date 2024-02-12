From tailored suits to elegant dresses

In an exclusive revelation, actress Jennifer Winget, renowned for her role in ‘Beyhadh’, has provided insights into her character’s distinctive power dressing in the upcoming legal drama ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’. Jennifer portrays Anushka Raisinghani, a legal luminary who not only captivates with her legal prowess but also with her impeccable sense of style, adding a glamorous touch to the courtroom drama.

Anushka Raisinghani is depicted as a smart, ethical, and straightforward professional, and Jennifer’s portrayal perfectly encapsulates these qualities through her character’s wardrobe choices. The actress shared, “Anushka is a captivating figure, embodying a unique fusion of legal acumen and refined style that is minimalistic yet impactful. She is a lawyer with a heart, which is rare to come across, especially in the field of law.”

Jennifer emphasized the distinctiveness of Anushka’s style, highlighting how her character seamlessly blends professional expertise with personal elegance. “Through power dressing, she not only makes a fashion statement but also communicates her expertise. From tailored suits and bold jewelry for formal settings to elegant dresses for special occasions, each outfit brings out her character,” said Jennifer.

The actress further revealed that Anushka’s wardrobe choices are a reflection of her character’s strength and conviction. “Anushka is aware of her strengths and weaknesses, which she effortlessly blends into her persona and style,” Jennifer added.

‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ promises to unfold a gripping courtroom drama featuring Jennifer Winget alongside Karan Wahi, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath. The series intricately weaves the lives of three professionals, delving into moral dilemmas and the challenges of choosing the right path over the easy one. As viewers eagerly anticipate the release, Jennifer Winget’s portrayal is poised to redefine courtroom chic, merging legal brilliance with an undeniable flair for fashion.