Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago

Actress Geeta Basra has candidly opened up about her long-awaited return to films after nearly a decade, calling the experience a “dream come true.” Known for her roles in The Train and Dil Diya Hai, Geeta took a nine-year break from acting to focus on her family life with cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh.

In a heartfelt interview, the Mehar actress shared how being back on set feels like rediscovering her passion. “It’s my happy place. Being on set is my dream, and I feel blessed that I got another chance,” she expressed. Reflecting on how the film industry has changed over the years, she added, “Fifteen years ago, it was difficult for women to return after marriage. But now, times have changed. The generation has evolved, and it hardly matters anymore.” The actress also spoke about featuring on a magazine cover alongside her husband Harbhajan Singh. “To be included alongside legends and remarkable personalities is truly a proud feeling. Andrea ji and her team have done a great job, and it’s an honor for us. We hope to collaborate more in the future,” she said.

Geeta further explained how the opportunity came about: “Andrea, Shivendra, and the team were discussing who should feature on the cover. Shivendra suggested Harbhajan’s name, and immediately everyone felt it was the right choice. Soon, both of us were approached, and it all worked out beautifully. The timing was also perfect—my film had just been released, I stepped into production, and we were part of this beautiful show that people are appreciating.”

Marking her comeback, Geeta starred in the Punjabi film Mehar, directed by Rakesh Mehta, which hit theaters on September 5, 2025. The film not only announced her return to acting but also introduced businessman Raj Kundra in his acting debut. With her comeback warmly received, Geeta Basra is optimistic about her second innings in cinema. Her journey, blending family, resilience, and passion for acting, reflects the evolving face of Indian cinema—one where women are celebrated for their craft, irrespective of marital status.