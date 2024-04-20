Gurinder Chadha all set to make a comeback to big screen

Renowned filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, celebrated for her directorial prowess in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, is gearing up to enchant audiences once again with her upcoming production, ‘Christmas Karma’. Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary London, this Bollywood musical draws inspiration from Charles Dickens’s timeless classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Leading the cast is Kunal Nayyar, best known for his role in the acclaimed sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Joining Nayyar are esteemed talents from across the globe, including Eva Longoria, Boy George, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, and more, promising a star-studded cinematic experience.

Chadha, serving as both producer and writer, is poised to deliver another cinematic gem following her work on the Indian historical television series ‘Beecham House’. ‘Christmas Karma’ marks her return to the big screen after the success of ‘Blinded by the Light’, which captivated audiences and critics alike.

The film’s soundtrack, crafted by six-time Ivor Novello award-winning singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, alongside Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney, is set to be a musical extravaganza, blending influences from Gospel, Bhangra, Carols, and classic pop songs.

Chadha expressed her vision for the film, aiming to create a festive classic that resonates with audiences across generations, much like the beloved ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. She envisions ‘Christmas Karma’ as a heartwarming tale with universal appeal.

Reflecting on his role, Kunal Nayyar shared his excitement to explore the immigrant experience through the lens of a beloved holiday narrative. He believes the film will strike a chord with audiences, echoing themes of home and belonging.

With production slated to begin on April 22, anticipation is high for ‘Christmas Karma’. As Gurinder Chadha and her stellar cast embark on this cinematic journey, audiences eagerly await a holiday extravaganza filled with music, laughter, and heartfelt moments.