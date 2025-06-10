Hina Khan is content being a minimalistic bride: ‘Love & care made me Glowwwww’

Hina Khan was a sight for sore eyes as a Manish Malhotra bride during her court marriage with Rocky Jaiswal.

Instead of going for a bright heavy lehenga for her big day, Hina looked absolutely radiant in an opal green handloom saree with a blush pink border, paired with a pink blouse.

Through her latest Instagram post, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress revealed that her minimalistic bridal look was exactly what she had envisioned for her wedding day. Sharing some unseen pictures from her wedding, Hina wrote on the photo-sharing app, “It was so reassuring to see that I Managed to remain as Minimalistic as I envisioned myself on this beautiful and personal landmark of a day. No heavy lehengas, heavy mkup or heavy jewellery, no extensive hairdos or elaborated accessories.”

The diva added that she did not need the glitz and glamour to make her feel special as she had all the love and care in the world to make her glow. “Didn’t need to do any of it, as from within, I have been content with the purity of Love and Care all around me. Only that mattered. And that made me Glowwwww...Alhamdullilah,” Hina added.

Hina’s bridal saree was accompanied by a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem, which she placed on her head with open hair.

Encapsulating the precious moment, the saree included Hina and Rocky’s names in embroidery.

She accessorized the look with some beautiful Kundan jewellery - a Neckpiece, earrings, bangles, mang tika, and earrings. For the makeup, she went for a golden eyeshadow with light Kajal and mascara, with pink-toned blush and lip colour.

On Wednesday, Hina left everyone pleasantly surprised as she announced her wedding to long-time boyfriend Rocky.

Dropping a string of photos from the low-key ceremony, Hina penned on social media, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM.”