Kajol reveals that Diwali isn’t complete without a dose of bickering with hubby Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actress Kajol, who can be seen in the recently released streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, has shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared Diwali pictures with her family. The pictures also feature her kids Nysa and Yug. She wrote in the caption, “Diwali is incomplete without our bickering. #aboutlastnight #khushrahnekamagic”.

Kajol is known for her energy, and her straight forward attitude, her husband, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is the polar opposite of her, and is known to be a man of few words.

Earlier, the actress appeared on the streaming sketch comedy show, and said that she imparted the training to her husband Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn to portray his iconic character of ‘Bajirao Singham’.

Kajol is set to grace the upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh ahead of their film’s release.

During the course of the episode the cast had a gala time with Kapil and his fellow artists on the sets. Makers on Wednesday shared a clip from the show which shows Kapil asking Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in ‘Do Patti’. To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for ‘Singham’” as she burst into laughter.

Kajol co-stars with actress Kriti Sanon in ‘Do Patti’.

The two have earlier worked together in ‘Dilwale’ which also starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. ‘Do Patti’ also marks Kriti’s debut as a producer.

Kriti essays dual roles in the thriller which is written by Kanika Dhillon of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame. The film touches upon the subject of domestic abuse, and blends it with the elements of thriller with a pair of twins at the opposite ends of the spectrum.