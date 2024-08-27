Kamya Panjabi: If we achieved real equality, every day would be a celebration

Actress Kamya Panjabi on Women’s Equality Day on Monday, has talked about how real equality is achieved then every day would be a celebration.

Kamya said: “We talk about it and celebrate it, but the truth is, if we achieved real equality, every day would be a celebration. It wouldn’t be limited to a specific day or occasion. Unfortunately, we still have a long way to go in society.”

“Even though people say things have changed, deep down, we know there’s still a lack of trust and faith. I often feel that the idea of equality is more of a joke for those who don’t see the bigger picture.”

She added: “In the entertainment industry, it’s even more complicated. People are more focused on maintaining their status rather than supporting each other. This lack of support and insecurity holds us back.

“It’s high time we start supporting each other, especially in such a competitive field. Entertainment is about entertaining the audience, but it also has the power to convey social messages. We need to come together to create meaningful content while supporting each other.”

Asked about the depiction of women in television shows, she said: “There was a time when women were often portrayed as weak, but even then, they managed to support their families while standing firm on their own. Times have changed drastically, and now we see a more powerful side of women onscreen.”

“Look at any heroine on television—she never gives up, never loses courage, and keeps moving forward.” She added: “My character, Mohini, is very strong—powerful and determined. My show, Ishq Jabariya, also explores the conflict between two women and how they can sometimes bring each other down. That said, our lead, Gulki, played by Sidhhi Sharma, is another strong woman who doesn’t give up and is always ready to fight for her rights. Both these women are strong but in their own unique ways.” On the work front, Kamya is currently in Sun Neo’s “Ishq Jabariya”.