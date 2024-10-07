Live
- Air show's success marred by govt’s apathy: TN BJP
- Row over Bihar Dy CM's house: BJP claims bed, sofas, water taps taken away by Tejashwi Yadav
- HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states' efforts in fight against LWE
- Nampally Court to Hear Nagarjuna's Petition Tomorrow
- PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu, assures of building 'brighter future' together
- JD(U) won’t even get 20 seats in 2025 Assembly polls: Prashant Kishor
- Engineer Rashid appeals to political parties not to form govt until J&K statehood restored
- RBI likely to maintain status quo as MPC meet begins, realty sector hopeful on repo rate
- 'I was nervous': Mayank Yadav on his T20I debut in Gwalior
- Plea in Supreme Court seeks restoration of statehood to J&K in time-bound manner
Just In
Kate Winslet aims to spend the year achieving 50 remarkable things
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who turned 49, has revealed her unique way of celebrating this milestone — by doing 50 “remarkable things” throughout the year.
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who turned 49, has revealed her unique way of celebrating this milestone — by doing 50 “remarkable things” throughout the year. The acclaimed actress, known for her iconic role in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” has no interest in a big birthday bash and instead plans to focus on new experiences and acts of kindness.
“I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises. I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness — I’m gathering a little list,” Winslet shared with people.com.
Winslet, who has three children from her previous marriages — Mia (23), Joe (20), and Bear (10) — spoke candidly about her pride in her accomplishments. She emphasized the importance of women being able to celebrate their achievements without feeling arrogant.
“The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do,” she said, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk. “To be able to say that I’m proud of myself matters because I think women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that. It’s a self-acceptance and awareness of doing something impactful and challenging.”
Recently, Winslet spoke about the double standards faced by male and female actors. In an interview at History Channel’s “History Talks” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, she shared her frustration over being labeled as “brave” for natural performances without makeup.
“Life is too short,” Winslet said. “People will say to me, ‘Oh, my God, you were so brave in this performance, you had no make-up, and you look really kind of crappy.’ And I think, do we say to the men, ‘You were so brave, you grew a beard?’”
She also pointed out the unequal expectations regarding balancing career and family life. “How do you juggle being a mother and having a career? Do we ask men the same question? We’ve got to change this dynamic,” she added.
Winslet’s candid remarks continue to inspire, as she uses her platform to challenge stereotypes and promote self-acceptance.