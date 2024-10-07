Kate Winslet aims to spend the year achieving 50 remarkable things

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, who turned 49, has revealed her unique way of celebrating this milestone — by doing 50 “remarkable things” throughout the year. The acclaimed actress, known for her iconic role in the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” has no interest in a big birthday bash and instead plans to focus on new experiences and acts of kindness.

“I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises. I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness — I’m gathering a little list,” Winslet shared with people.com.

Winslet, who has three children from her previous marriages — Mia (23), Joe (20), and Bear (10) — spoke candidly about her pride in her accomplishments. She emphasized the importance of women being able to celebrate their achievements without feeling arrogant.

“The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do,” she said, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk. “To be able to say that I’m proud of myself matters because I think women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that. It’s a self-acceptance and awareness of doing something impactful and challenging.”

Recently, Winslet spoke about the double standards faced by male and female actors. In an interview at History Channel’s “History Talks” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, she shared her frustration over being labeled as “brave” for natural performances without makeup.

“Life is too short,” Winslet said. “People will say to me, ‘Oh, my God, you were so brave in this performance, you had no make-up, and you look really kind of crappy.’ And I think, do we say to the men, ‘You were so brave, you grew a beard?’”

She also pointed out the unequal expectations regarding balancing career and family life. “How do you juggle being a mother and having a career? Do we ask men the same question? We’ve got to change this dynamic,” she added.

Winslet’s candid remarks continue to inspire, as she uses her platform to challenge stereotypes and promote self-acceptance.