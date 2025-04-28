Kriti Kharbanda highlights PTSD and unity after Pahalgam attack

Actress Kriti Kharbanda has expressed deep grief over the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, shedding light on the mental trauma endured by the victims’ families. Sharing her heartfelt thoughts through an Instagram story, Kriti urged immediate support for those affected.

“There are some thoughts that have been weighing on my heart, and I feel compelled to share them,” Kriti began, addressing the emotional aftermath that often goes unnoticed after such horrifying incidents.

Highlighting the seriousness of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), the Shaadi Mein ZaroorAana star made a strong appeal to the government, mental health professionals, and NGOs to take proactive steps. “Please don’t wait for these families to reach out. Reach out to them. The ones who are gone, are gone. But the ones still here need us. They may never recover, but they can be helped to cope. Every second we wait, the trauma seeps deeper,” she wrote.

Kriti also strongly condemned any association of terrorism with religion, emphasizing that such heinous acts stem from twisted mindsets and not from any faith. “Terrorism has no religion. It is not the act of a faith, but of individuals with a cowardly mindset,” she stated.

She stressed that the attack was intended not just to create fear, but to sow division among people. “We must not let it. There are no good or bad religions. We never attribute kindness to religion, so why blame religion for violence? Doing so is unfair and dangerous,” Kriti pointed out.

Concluding her powerful message, the Guest iin London actress reminded everyone of the need for unity and healing. “We are not expected to move past this. But we can learn to move with it... Together,” she wrote, calling for compassion, resilience, and solidarity in the face of tragedy.