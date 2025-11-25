Kubbra Sait embarks on 12-day Brahmaputra journey: Going to be a mad experience

Actress Kubbra Sait is all set for a 12-day rafting expedition on the Brahmaputra river and said that it is going to be a mad experience.

The dream started when she first rafted on the Kali River near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Kubbra shared: “It has been on my bucket list ever since. This is going to be a mad experience.”

Last year, she scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. For the new trip, Kubbra will reach Dibrugarh, Assam, before traveling with her expedition group.

Talking about her greatest challenge, she says rewards lie in stripping away comfort and facing the elements head-on.

She said: “Facing real fears in such expeditions makes my career challenges feel smaller. Once you have survived nature’s tests, the fear of projects not working out or acceptance doesn’t scare you anymore. It’s a hard reset — no luxuries, just focus and grounding.”

Kubbra also talked about the philosophy she picked up while rafting the Ganga.

“I finally understood what ‘go with the flow’ truly means. The river doesn’t stop for anyone. When you’re without a phone and surrounded by nature, silence becomes part of the experience. On long expeditions, there is no reception and no distractions. Your bond with nature deepens.”

Looking back at her year, Kubbra said it began with her Mahakumbh journey with her girl gang.

On the big screen front, the actress is prepping for the release of David Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ and Prakash Jha’s ‘Laal Batti’.

Kubbra has appeared in films such as ‘Ready’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Deva’ and ‘Son of Sardaar 2’.

Her work on TV includes ‘TVF Tripling’, ‘RejctX’, ‘The Verdict – State vs Nanavati’, ‘Farzi’, ‘Shehar Lakhot’, and ‘The Trial’.

She gained widespread recognition for her performance as Kukoo in the first season of the Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ and as Phara Keaen in the show ‘Foundation’.