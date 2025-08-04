Lindsay Lohan breaks the mould; speaks out on typecasting and career comeback

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan has candidly spoken about the challenges she has faced in breaking free from the image that her early fame created. In a recent interview with The Times U.K., the actress and singer revealed how growing up under the spotlight made it difficult for her to be considered for more serious and sophisticated roles.

“Yeah, I do think I was pigeonholed,” Lohan admitted, referring to her early work. “I was so thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that,” she said.

Despite her versatility, Lohan noted that she still has to prove herself to casting directors. “Let me! Give me the chance,” she urged. “I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no.”

Lohan’s acting journey began early, with her breakout performance in The Parent Trap (1998). She went on to become a pop-culture icon through films like Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Herbie: Fully Loaded. However, at the peak of her fame in the 2000s, Lohan stepped away from Hollywood.

“I wanted to take a minute,” she explained. “I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film. I wanted to live a private, real life and wait until I felt that creative spark again.”

Now back in the spotlight, Lohan is set to co-star with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, the much-anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday. The film, with a multigenerational twist, hits theaters on August 8, 2025.