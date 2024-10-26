Make your Diwali celebrations healthy with the goodness of almonds

Diwali, the vibrant festival of lights, is a time for joy, love, and celebration with family and friends. However, this festive season often leads to overindulgence in sugary treats, fried snacks, and carb-heavy foods. To truly enjoy the festivities without compromising your health, it’s essential to be mindful of these indulgences. Making smart food choices, such as incorporating nutritious options like almonds, allows you to relish the festive spirit while maintaining your well-being.

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrition, packed with 15 essential nutrients, including protein, calcium, zinc, dietary fiber, and magnesium. They offer numerous health benefits that promote overall well-being. Their high fiber and protein content help keep you feeling fuller for longer, curbing the urge to overeat. This makes them an excellent choice for a balanced and healthy diet, especially during a season marked by rich foods. Furthermore, being protein-dense, almonds support muscle growth and maintenance, making them an ideal snack for fitness enthusiasts.

One of the standout benefits of almonds is their ability to help regulate blood sugar levels. When eaten with carbohydrate-rich foods, almonds can reduce the overall impact on blood sugar, positively influencing fasting insulin levels. This is particularly crucial during Diwali, a time when sugary sweets are abundant.

In addition to their nutritional benefits, almonds are rich in vitamin E, a nutrient known for its anti-aging properties that promote skin health. Traditional texts from Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani highlight the role of almonds in enhancing skin glow. This makes them a perfect choice for festive celebrations when looking and feeling your best is a priority. Moreover, almonds are heart-healthy and can lower total and LDL cholesterol levels, reducing heart-damaging inflammation when included in a balanced diet.

Almonds are incredibly versatile. They can be enjoyed raw, roasted, or added to a variety of dishes, making them a fantastic option for healthy snacking during the festive season. Whether eaten whole, sliced, or blended into traditional recipes, almonds contribute to healthier festive gatherings while adding an exciting twist to Diwali dishes.

Nutrition and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy emphasizes the importance of balancing festive cravings with mindful choices. “Instead of sugary treats that can spike blood sugar levels, opt for healthier alternatives. Festive dishes can be made more nutritious by incorporating ingredients like almonds, replacing refined sugar with natural sweeteners, and making simple swaps,” she advises. Krishnaswamy highlights how a handful of almonds can reduce the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods, promoting better health during the festive season.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan echoes this sentiment, stating, “While the festivities bring us closer, they can also be made healthier by opting for wholesome treats. One of our family's favorite Diwali treats is almond coconut burfee, which is not only easy to prepare but also delicious and nutritious.” She notes that almonds help curb unnecessary snacking, supporting weight management during the indulgent season.

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics at Max Healthcare, stresses the importance of making mindful choices during Diwali. She encourages incorporating ingredients like almonds, which enhance both nutrition and flavour. “The recently released ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines recommend regular consumption of nuts like almonds as part of a balanced diet,” she notes, reinforcing the health benefits of including almonds in festive meals.

Fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala highlights the need for physical activity during the festive season. “While embracing the festive spirit, I highly recommend staying committed to some form of exercise and opting for healthy foods. Adding wholesome foods like almonds to your meals will enhance flavour and provide a healthy boost,” she shares. Yasmin also suggests carrying almonds as a portable snack to avoid empty calories during celebrations.

Dr. Rohini Patil, an MBBS and nutritionist, emphasizes that mindful eating during Diwali can prevent health issues. “Regular consumption of almonds may lower total and LDL cholesterol while enhancing overall health,” she advises. Dr. Geetika Mittal, a skin expert, adds that almonds can significantly boost skin health, helping maintain a radiant glow during festive gatherings.

In conclusion, this Diwali, prioritize spending quality time with your loved ones while savouring delicious and nutritious meals, sweets, and snacks. By incorporating a handful of almonds into your celebrations, you can ensure a joyful festival that supports your health and well-being. Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with not just joy but also a commitment to healthier choices that nourish both body and soul.