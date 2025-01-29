Managing the twin challenges of hypothyroidism and anaemia in India

In India, 42 million people are affected by thyroid diseases, with hypothyroidism being the most prevalent impacting 1 in 10 adults[iii]. Anaemia, often the first sign of hypothyroidism, affects 41.8% of those with hypothyroidism. This World Thyroid Awareness month, it’s important to remind people about this dual challenge that may significantly affect overall productivity and quality of life, if left untreated.

Anaemia, a condition characterised by a lower-than-normal count of red blood cells, often coexists with hypothyroidism.In hypothyroidism, the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland located in your neck doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones. These hormones are crucial because they regulate your body’s metabolism, which affects how your body uses energy. The symptoms of these conditions can overlap, particularly during winter, when pale skin can mask the signs of anaemia. Despite this connection, it is often overlooked.

In winter, the body’s heightened demand for thyroid hormones to generate heat and regulate temperature can worsen common symptoms, including weight gain, fatigue, depression, dry and coarse skin and hair, difficulty dealing with the cold, and a tingling sensation in the hands, amongst others. Women are three times more likely to be affected by hypothyroidism than men – and the elderly are another group typically affected by it as well.

How are they linked?

Low thyroid levels slow down the production of red blood cells, a process further complicated by the effects of thyroid diseases like hypothyroidism or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. These conditions often lead to vitamin B12 deficiency, which can also affect red blood cell production. Additionally, low thyroid levels can interfere with iron absorption, disrupting various metabolic processes. If either is not treated, these issues can amplify the problem and make management of the condition harder. Raising awareness about this connection is necessary, not only for timely and accurate diagnosis, but also to ensure patients receive the appropriate care and treatment.

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India said, “Hypothyroidism and anaemia are significant health concerns in India, but they can be effectively managed with timely diagnosis and consistent treatment. Educating more people about the linkage between these two conditions and encouraging those with symptoms to seek medical advice promptly is key. For example, if you notice a family member feels cold even in the summer or a friend often complains about never-ending fatigue, encourage them to see a doctor and get tested.”

Dr Lakshmi Nalini Kopalle, Consultant Endocrinologist, Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad added, “Today, the burden of both hypothyroidism and anaemia is on the rise. For instance, anaemia amongst women between 15 and 49 years increased from 53% in 2015-16 to 57% in 2019-2021. It’s extremely important for people to understand the connection between these two conditions, as it will aid in diagnosis and ensure appropriate advice and treatment.”

People in high-risk groups who should routinely screen for these conditions:

l Women (especially pregnant women)

l The elderly

l People with autoimmune diseases (like Celiac or Crohn’s disease)

l Those with nutritional deficiencies (including of various vitamins from B12 to D, iron, and more)

l People with chronic illness (such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and liver disease)

l Those with chronic acidity and digestive disorders

Diagnosis is key for better management of both conditions

What’s important is staying vigilant about your health. It’s good to remember that early detection and treatment can make a significant difference. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should consult their doctor for next steps on screening. This may include a thyroid function test or checking their complete blood count and markers like ferritin, vitamin B12, and folate levels for anaemia. Take charge of your health to lead a better quality of life every day!